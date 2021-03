Vail Mountain among ski areas to report country's highest snow totalsWhile Vail Mountain's decision to close a few lifts on Monday caught some by surprise, the preserved runs turned out to be welcome stash spots after Tuesday's snow event.Temperatures in the single digits greeted skiers when the lifts started turning at 8:30 a.m. and parts of the mountain remained in the 20s into the afternoon hours.Meteorologist Norv Larson with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said the cold front that came through the area stalled over Vail and the region for a while."It also looks like you were in a deeper pool of moisture than the remainder of the area," Larson said.Meteorologist Joel Gratz of opensnow.com, himself a Vail skier, described it as a fortunate weather event for Vail Mountain."We were lucky and a cold front near the ground and the jetstream up high combined to create a couple hours of very intense snowfall right over Vail," Gratz said. "And the snow was a little on the heavier side which actually covered up some of the crunch, not all of it but some of it, and made for some pretty good skiing, especially on the front side."(Read more here