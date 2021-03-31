Earth Changes
'Lucky' storm in late March blasts Vail resort in Colorado with cold temperatures and at least 8 inches of fresh snow
John LaConte
Vail Daily
Tue, 30 Mar 2021 12:55 UTC
Vail Daily
Tue, 30 Mar 2021 12:55 UTC
While Vail Mountain's decision to close a few lifts on Monday caught some by surprise, the preserved runs turned out to be welcome stash spots after Tuesday's snow event.
Vail reported 8 inches of fresh snow at 5 a.m., and snow continued to fall on the mountain's high-elevation runs throughout the morning.
Temperatures in the single digits greeted skiers when the lifts started turning at 8:30 a.m. and parts of the mountain remained in the 20s into the afternoon hours.
Vail, Breckenridge and Winter Park all reported 8 inches of snow at 5 a.m.; the three ski areas were tied for the highest totals reported of any in the country on Tuesday. Beaver Creek reported 7 inches.
Meteorologist Norv Larson with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said the cold front that came through the area stalled over Vail and the region for a while.
"It also looks like you were in a deeper pool of moisture than the remainder of the area," Larson said.
Meteorologist Joel Gratz of opensnow.com, himself a Vail skier, described it as a fortunate weather event for Vail Mountain.
"We were lucky and a cold front near the ground and the jetstream up high combined to create a couple hours of very intense snowfall right over Vail," Gratz said. "And the snow was a little on the heavier side which actually covered up some of the crunch, not all of it but some of it, and made for some pretty good skiing, especially on the front side."
(Read more here)
- Controversial Georgia law requires poll workers to check voters for a pulse - Stacy Abrams to organize protests over 'discrimination against the deceased'
- Deja vu? 'Evergreen' truсk paralyses car traffic in China
- Service stations installing wider signs in preparation for Biden's higher gas prices
- 'Mr. Biden, why are you a total loser?' Asks new White House reporter Ronald Crump
- 15-year-old boys' soccer team demands equal pay for beating US women's team
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
- World first as Scottish politician misleads parliament
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
- NY Times demands 'journalists should be able to destroy people's lives without fear of harassment'
- Heroic Secret Service agent dives in front of Biden as reporter tries to ask question
- Think Dr. Seuss is bad? 12 more children's books that deserve immediate canceling
- Meghan Markle inspires millions of young girls with message that no matter how famous, rich, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed
- In new Dr. Seuss book, Cat in the Hat gives kids puberty blockers while their mother isn't home
- Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
- With pandemic winding down, people who yell at others to wear masks in danger of never feeling important again
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
- Activists fight racism by driving all people of color out of pop culture
- Cuomo tries to divert attention from sex scandal by reminding everyone of nursing home scandal
Quote of the Day
"It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and money system; for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning."
- Henry Ford
