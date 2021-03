© Getty Images / bunhill

A majority of Americans see cancel culture as a threat to their freedom and are "concerned" that if they expressed their opinions online they would be banned or fired, according to a new poll.A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shows 64 percent of respondents believe that there is a "growing cancel culture" threatening their freedom, according to The Hill . Thirty-six percent said they did not view it as a threat to their freedom.Thirty-six percent of Americans said cancel culture is a "big problem," the poll shows, while 32 percent said it was a "moderate problem," 20 percent deemed it a "small problem," and 13 percent said it is "not a problem."Additionally,, while 46 percent said they were not concerned.," said Mark Penn, the director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey."The public generally gives negative ratings to social media companies andIt is growing as a national issue," he said.The survey was conducted from March 24 to 25 among 1,945 registered voters.