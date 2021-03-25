Puppet Masters
Not satire: VP Harris slated for 'one-on-one' with Bill Clinton to discuss 'empowering women and girls'
The Blaze
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 18:37 UTC
What are the details?
Politico reporter Christopher Cadelago broke the news on Twitter, sharing that a press release touting an event for the Clinton Global Initiative University has on its Friday afternoon schedule "[a] one-one-one conversation with President Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world."
The online schedule for the event held in conjunction with Harris' alma mater, Howard University, does not list her.
How are people reacting?
Twitter users had a field day with the news. Most expressed that it is laughable to ask Clinton's authority on the topic of empowering women and girls, given his famous philandering, numerous accusations of sexual assault, and close previous relationship with the late convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.
One person joked that "Monica Lewinsky and Ghislane Maxwell will be calling in via zoom" for the panel. Someone else joked that next on the schedule would be "Harvey Weinstein discussing women in the workplace," and another said it would be "followed by Anthony Weiner to discuss youth outreach." Yet another suggested, "Refreshments to be supplied by the Cosby foundation."
Others were outraged by the decision, with one follower tweeting, "This is sickening. @BillClinton used the totality of his time in public office using power to procure sex from young women at the start of their careers & burying them, he is credibly accused of forceful rape AND sexual assault. Shame on @KamalaHarris. @VP should cancel this." Someone else added, "Tell @VP and Billy boy this is beyond tone-deaf. It's an insult."
One person commented that agreeing to the event was a bad call on the part of Harris' people, writing, "Can't believe whoever booked this for Kamy didn't pause just a SECOND and say........Should we really have Bill discussing this with the VP? Maybe they will fly Monica in to be in the audience for the open question portion of the program."
