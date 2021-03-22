© Reuters/Carlos Barria/Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov



"We regret to state that the United States did not support the proposal to hold a conversation on either March 19 or 22, in the format of an open-ended video conference. Another opportunity has been missed to find a way out of the impasse in US-Russian relations caused by Washington."

"The president already had a conversation with President Putin. We engage with Russian leaders, members of the government at all levels, but I don't have anything to report to you in terms of a future meeting."

The US missed an opportunity to end the deadlock in relations between Washington and Moscow bybetween himself and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.That's according to a statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry after theIt concluded by firmly placing the blame for a breakdown in bilateral relations on the Americans.Following Putin's proposal, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki noted thatand wouldn't accept.Last week, Biden told ABC News that Moscow would "pay the price" for allegedly interfering in the 2020 US elections in favor of his opponent, Donald Trump. Furthermore, when asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the Russian leader is "a killer," the US president agreed.In response, a day later, Putin wished Biden "good health" and quoted a childhood phrase. "When I was a kid, when we were arguing with each other in the playground, we used to say, 'Whatever you say [about others] is what you are yourself,'" he said.