permafrost
© Sputnik/ Ruslan Shamukov
January temperatures in March. In some areas, the temperature dropped to -40°C (-40°F) and below.
_________

The north of European territory has already established frosts of minus thirty degrees, and in several cities on the night of the first spring holiday the temperature dropped to record lows.

In addition, to the already record low values, frosts intensified even further from the Kola Peninsula to Vorkuta.

In the Murmansk region, the record holder was the Krasnoshchelye settlement, where the temperature dropped to -34.5°C.

In the Arkhangelsk region, the city of Mezen, located northeast of the regional center, stood out with a new daily low is now -31.9°C.

In the Republic of Komi, the temperature record was set in Pechora with a low temperature of -38.1°C.

On Tuesday night, the unusual cold persisted in northern Europe. In the Vorkuta area, the temperature dropped to -40°C (-40°F) and in some areas even colder than that.

Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link.

"Hey! We are in March, right, but with January temperatures in these locations," says Martin.