January temperatures in March. In some areas, the temperature dropped to -40°C (-40°F) and below._________The north of European territory has already established frosts of minus thirty degrees, and inIn addition, to the already record low values, frosts intensified even further from the Kola Peninsula to Vorkuta.In the Murmansk region, the record holder was theIn the Arkhangelsk region, the city ofIn the Republic of Komi, the temperature record was set inOn Tuesday night, the unusual cold persisted in northern Europe. In theThanks to Martin Siebert for this link "Hey! We are in March, right, but with January temperatures in these locations," says Martin.