The winter in Moscow "broke out" with the snowfall

The coldest day of winter awaits Moscow (March 8th)

March will be colder than January._______________Spring has arrived according to the calendar, but instead has exploded in blizzards in Moscow and the Moscow region.. The height of the snow increased more visibly in the area of Tushino: there the snow piles increased by 10 cm.An ultrapolar invasion awaits Moscow.It's spring on the calendar, but midweek Moscow will apparently be the coldest day of the winter season.According to preliminary forecasts, the deviation from the average daily temperature of the norm in Moscow will be 12 degrees or more.Surprisingly, March frosts will beat January frosts by 3 degrees at once!Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links