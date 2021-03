CHUKOTKA IS CUT OFF FROM THE WORLD: HEAVY SNOW STORM IN ANADYR, RUSSIAClasses in schools have been canceled, buses do not run, the airport is closed. Chukotka was hit by a hurricane with heavy snowfall. Wind pores reach 42 meters per second.. In Chukotka, because of the hurricane wind and blizzard, people are literally knocked down.And in Primorye, wet snow and drifts caused a massive accident. 15 cars, including two ambulances, collided in the city of Artem.