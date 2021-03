© R_Tee / Getty Images

It's an age-old question in evolution: how did humans become the dominant primate, able to venture out from tropical rainforests to the savannah and then populate the entire world? In other words,- but a new study suggests that we're also more efficient at conserving water.For humans, water is life:The study, published in the journal Current Biology, may have interesting consequences for our understanding of human evolution. An ability to conserve water could have allowed our hunter-gatherer ancestors to travel further from water sources in order to find food.as early humans started making a living in dry, savannah landscapes," explains Herman Pontzer, lead author and evolutionary anthropologist at Duke University, US.The study, however, controlled for factors such as differences in climate, body size, activity level and calories burned per day. The results suggest that humans have gradually evolved to use less water to remain healthy.The researchers put forward a couple of hypotheses for how this change evolved. Perhaps our body's thirst response adapted to crave less water per calorie, or perhaps our prominent noses - developed around 1.6 million years ago - may help us retain more moisture from our breaths than the flatter noses of other primates."There's still a mystery to solve, but clearly humans are saving water," Pontzer says. "Figuring out exactly how we do that is where we go next, and that's going to be really fun."