Their bodies are human-shaped but one appears to have the head of a bird and another has a tail.

Everything is there by 44,000 years ago

Cave art depicting human-animal hybrid figures hunting warty pigs and dwarf buffaloes has been dated to nearly 44,000 years old, making it the earliest known cave art by our species.The artwork in Indonesia is"We were stunned by the implications of this image," said Adam Brumm, an archaeologist at the Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution at Griffith University. "This was just mind-boggling because this showed us that this was possibly the oldest rock art anywhere on the face of this planet."The painting,. But the latest finding is exceptional as it is more than twice as old as any previously known narrative scenes and hints at ancient myths and an early capacity for imagination."It suggested to us that this extraordinary scene suggests a story or some kind of myth," said Brumm."The most fascinating aspect is it has all the key elements of modern human cognition," said Prof Maxime Aubert, an archaeologist at Australia's Griffith University.."The cave is in a well-explored system, which researchers had visited frequently over the past decade. The discovery was made after an expedition member noticed what appeared to be an entrance to a high level chamber above and climbed up a fig tree to investigate. "And then, bang, there's this incredible new rock art site in there that's essentially like nothing we've ever seen before in this entire region," said Brumm.Measuring the radioactive decay of uranium and other elements in the depositsas a minimum age for the Sulawesi discovery. The findings are described in the journal Nature."It's just amazing and to me it just shows how much more rock art that is out there waiting to be discovered that completely changes our understanding of the human story," said Brumm.Before this latest discovery, the oldest undisputed examples of figurative cave art date to about 35,000 years old. The oldest cave art on record is abstract forms attributed to Neanderthals, which have been dated to 64,000 years old. The art features lines, dots and animal-like shapes.