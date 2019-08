© Reprinted with permission from Hind Abdo et al.,



Pain progression

Identified in mice, the simple organ most likely exists in humans, too, offering fresh insight intoMost people who've been jabbed by a needle know the drill: First the pierce, then the sharp, searing pain and an urge to pull away, or at least wince. While, scientists may have just found an important piece of the puzzle: a previously unknown sensory organ inside the skin As the study team reports today in the journal Science, this humble organ"We have been thinking," says study coauthor Patrik Ernfors , a molecular neurobiologist at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. "But what we show now is that."The team first identified this new organ in mice, and they tested its functionality by measuring the rodents' responses to different types of pain. When the cells in the organ were turned off via gene editing, theThe findings change the way scientists think about how pain begins and progresses — at least in mice. The"Considering that all other previously known sensory organs in [mice] also exist in humans, it is possible if not likely that this sensory organ also is present in our skin," he says.If so, the work may help inform treatments for a variety of neuropathic pain disorders, which affect an estimated 10 percent of the overall population in the U.S. and between 7 and 10 percent of the population in Europe, Ernfors says. For example, finding ways to alter this cell network may benefit people who suffer from allodynia, a condition in which the skin becomes so sensitive that even a light touch or brush can be excruciating."This is a very appealing discovery," says Luana Colloca , a neurophysiologist and an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who was not involved with the study. "It's exciting to know that there is a system that is much more than the nociceptive fibers that we teach about to our students."