Objective:Health #25 - Fascia - The Body's "Fiber Optic" Crystalline Matrix
Sat, 03 Aug 2019 00:00 UTC
Considering how prevalent it is in the body, it's surprising how little we know about fascia. As well as its structural component, providing a counterbalance to the skeletal system through tensegrity, it's also a messenger system, a key organ of perception, and is integral for wound healing, inflammation control and pain relief. Yet, there is still so much more we don't know about this fascinating organ system.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we delve into the fascinating topic of fascia. And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment as she tells us all about dog dreams.
The mysterious world under the skin - https://youtu.be/bWU_DnC9t4I
Google talk - Tom Myers: "Anatomy Trains" - https://youtu.be/FOzsDItW7Bs
Running Time: 01:16:07
Download: MP3 — 69.3 MB
One phenomenon all ponerogenic groups and associations have in common is the fact that their members lose (or have already lost) the capacity to perceive pathological individuals as such, interpreting their behavior in fascinated, heroic, or melodramatic ways.
