Russia's Service of Military-Technical Cooperation has noted its "bewilderment" after Washington imposed an export ban on "defense articles and defense services" to the country, despite Russia not receiving any US arms since 1945.On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled new sanctions against Moscow after the alleged poisoning and "attempted assassination of Russian opposition figure Aleksey Navalny.""The US government has exercised its authorities to send a clear signal that Russia's use of chemical weapons and abuse of human rights have severe consequences," a press statement from Blinken said.Speaking to Moscow daily RBK, Russian International Affairs Council expert Andrey Frolov noted that the new sanctions are likely to be toothless and do not pose any threat to the military-industrial complex, which does not rely on American supplies.Another expert, Ruslan Pukhov from the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies think tank, revealed that restrictions won't actually prevent any export contracts if the US wants to implement them. In particular, he cited the example of Rosoboronexport, which was removed from the sanctions list to sign a contract to supply the Afghan Army with helicopters, and was put back on the list straight after.On Tuesday, the US announced the imposition of sanctions against Russia over the alleged assassination attempt of Navalny. As well as restrictions against the military-industrial complex, they also target several officials and organizations.