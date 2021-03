© BoM



March 1 is the start of autumn down under. December 1 to February 28 is summer, and those 3-months delivered lower than average temperatures across the majority of Australia — NOAA reveals thatwere set during that time-period in Australia, while the latest data from the BoM (released today, March 1) shows us that the southeastern Aussie state of NSW, distinguished by its coastal cities, national parks, and capital city Sydney, just endured its(late 2010/early 2011).As reported by the dailytelegraph.com.au , the average NSW temperature for the summer of 2020-21 was the coldest on record since 2011 when the average temperature reached a relatively coolAccording to the BoM -even with their UHI-ignoring bias- "mean maximum temperatures were cooler than average for much of the Aussie mainland," with mean minimum temperatures "below average for the northern interior of Western Australia and adjacent Northern Territory, areas of southern inland New South Wales, north-west Victoria, and south-east and northern South Australia."The below image visualizes the Aussie summer just gone. It shows mean maximum temperatures held "very much below average" for the states of Northern Territory, South Australia, and Western Australia, with "below average" temps dominating NWS and Victoria to the southeast:In addition, "rainfall for summer was 29% above average for Australia as a whole," with December 2020 coming out as the "third wettest December since national records began in 1900"-which I guess means no ill informed celebrities bleating on about the climate at this year's golden globes...?Australia is returning to its climatic conditions of the early 1900, and of the Centennial Minimum — researching the weather from this time-period in your local area will give you a far better indication of what's on the horizon than any warm-mongering BoM forecast.Historical documentation warns us time and time again that prolonged reductions in solar output correlate with a devastating impact on regional climates and in-turn the food production systems the civilizations of the time have in place.Brace for extremes Australia — Malcolm Turnbull, 2018: "Now we are the land of droughts and flooding rains".Theare returning, the mid-latitudes arein line with the great conjunction cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as " the weakest of the past 200 years ", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and