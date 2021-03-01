It wasn't just Facebook giving Australia the cold shoulder this southern hemisphere summer — according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), the eastern Aussie state of New South Wales (NWS) has just suffered its coldest summer season since 2011.
March 1 is the start of autumn down under. December 1 to February 28 is summer, and those 3-months delivered lower than average temperatures across the majority of Australia — NOAA reveals that 823 new low temperature records were set during that time-period in Australia, while the latest data from the BoM (released today, March 1) shows us that the southeastern Aussie state of NSW, distinguished by its coastal cities, national parks, and capital city Sydney, just endured its coldest summer since the end of the previous solar minimum (late 2010/early 2011).
As reported by the dailytelegraph.com.au, the average NSW temperature for the summer of 2020-21 was the coldest on record since 2011 when the average temperature reached a relatively cool 23.2C (73.8F).
According to the BoM -even with their UHI-ignoring bias- "mean maximum temperatures were cooler than average for much of the Aussie mainland," with mean minimum temperatures "below average for the northern interior of Western Australia and adjacent Northern Territory, areas of southern inland New South Wales, north-west Victoria, and south-east and northern South Australia."
The below image visualizes the Aussie summer just gone. It shows mean maximum temperatures held "very much below average" for the states of Northern Territory, South Australia, and Western Australia, with "below average" temps dominating NWS and Victoria to the southeast:
Historical documentation warns us time and time again that prolonged reductions in solar output correlate with a devastating impact on regional climates and in-turn the food production systems the civilizations of the time have in place.
Brace for extremes Australia — Malcolm Turnbull, 2018: "Now we are the land of droughts and flooding rains".
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
