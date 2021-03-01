"Listen, it's a simple question," said Senator Paul. "Should we, or should we not allow 3-year-old kids to electrocute themselves by sticking a giant knife into a plugged-in toaster?"
"That is a very interesting question about a complicated issue," answered Levine.
Some of the other questions included whether kids should be allowed to:
- Eat tide pods
- Inject Heroin
- Drink bleach
- Go over Niagara Falls in a barrel
- Inhale that green gas that turned Dr. Osborn into the Green Goblin
- Play with loaded guns
- Swim in the chocolate river from Willy Wonka's chocolate factory
- Climb into a stranger's car
According to sources, if confirmed, Levine will work to make Tide pods and Niagara Falls barrels available over the counter to 3-year-olds immediately.