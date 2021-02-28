© BPBD Semarang City



Flooding Across Java Island, Indonesia

Flooding has affected over 90,000 people in Semarang City, Central Java, Indonesia over the last few days. One person died after flood waters caused parts of a wall to collapse.Flooding began on 23 February 2021 after heavy rainfall during the previous days. Floods affected the districts of East Semarang, North Semarang, West Semarang, Pedurungan, Genuk, and Gayam Sari, with flood water 75cm deep in some areas.According to local disaster authorities, 90,590 people from over 18,000 families have been affected. As many as 9,169 houses were inundated.One fatality was reported in Tegalsari after flood waters caused a wall or fence to collapse, Semarang City Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported. The heavy rain also caused several landslides in Gajahmungkur, where emergency workers rescued at least 3 people trapped under mud and rubble.As of 26 February flood water remained in Genuk but had mostly subsided in other areas.Five people died during severe flooding in parts of Greater Jakarta from 19 February, while heavy rainfall triggered deadly landslides in Pamekasan Regency, East Java Province, Indonesia, on 24 February 2021.Disaster authorities recently reported that 170 houses were damaged by floods in Demak, Central Java Province, on 23 February.In Banten Province, flooding from 24 February damaged around 200 homes in Serang Regency. On the same day, flooding in Cirebon Regency, West Java Province damaged 1,050 homes and affected 3,880 residents. Around 50 people were evacuated.