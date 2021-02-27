Regime Change

Progressive Oligarchy in America

Upbuilding the Ruling Class

The Little Law That Ate the Constitution

The Logic of Hate

The Trigger

The two classes have less in common culturally, dislike each other more, and embody ways of life more different from one another than did the 19th century's Northerners and Southerners — nearly all of whom, as Lincoln reminded them, "prayed to the same God." By contrast, while most Americans pray to the God "who hath created and doth sustain us," our ruling class prays to itself as "saviors of the planet" and improvers of humanity.

Identity Unfolded

"Intersectionality" Beats Conspiracy

A New Regime?

The Other Side

The deplorables are angry. But so what?

2020: Who You Gonna Believe?

What If the Rulers Win?

The sense of arbitrary authority over the regime's outlawed enemies is a hallmark of totalitarianism.

What if They Lose?

Angelo Codevilla is a Senior Fellow of the Claremont Institute and professor emeritus of International Relations at Boston University.