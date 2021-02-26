Puppet Masters
Pandemic is the excuse for concentration camps for dissenters
Paul Craig Roberts Org
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 01:10 UTC
The official narrative of 9/11 is unbelievable as it is contrary to all known science. The official narrative of Covid relies on running the PCR test at high cycles known to produce false positives in order to produce headlines of a scary high rate of infection. Covid deaths are magnified by ignoring co-morbidities and by counting even motorcycle deaths as Covid deaths. In the US, financial incentives were created for hospitals to report all deaths as Covid deaths. The flu season has been conflated with Covid and has disappeared. It is possible that more Covid patients were killed by ventilators than by Covid and by immune systems unsupported by adequate intake of vitamins C and D and zinc. No Covid deaths were necessary as two proven and safe treatments — HCQ and Ivermectin — were available but banned by public authorities. Deaths were wanted in order to build fear in order for pharmaceutical companies to make billions of dollars on vaccine sales and in order for governments to impose more controls over citizens and more inhibitions of civil liberty.
In Florida there are no lockdowns, no mask mandates, no arrests of people for "non-compliance," and Floridians are not dropping dead in the streets. Indeed, you would not know that there was a "Covid pandemic." This indicates that the Covid pandemic is an orchestrated hoax with ulterior motives.
In the US, 9/11 was used not only to attack seven countries in the Middle East and North Africa on entirely false pretenses but also to attack the US Constitution. Habeas Corpus and due process were discarded by the "war on terror." Consequently, today American civil liberty is much weakened.
In the article below, European Soren Korsgaard reports that the orchestrated "Covid pandemic" is being used throughout the Western world as an excuse for concentration camps.
Concentration Camps for Dissenters by Søren Roest Korsgaard
One of the most concerning aspects of the Covid orchestration, apart from mandatory vaccines, lockdowns, and destruction of civil liberties, is the construction of camps for those who dispute and disobey the Covid mandates.
The mainstream media is reporting on the camps in a positive light and ensures us that they are not really concentration camps [1]. For example, it has been widely reported in Europe that camps are being set up in several German states. Officially, they will be used to forcibly accommodate "repeated quarantine dodgers" and house "Covid dissidents" [2, 3]. Facilities exist or are underway in Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Brandenburg. In the state of Saxony "a shelter" is being built for housing Covid rule breakers; however, they will also have the opportunity to use "a locked hospital or other suitable accommodation" [2].
Shortly after the camp in Schleswig-Holstein was announced, it was reported that in the city of Flensburg from now on "only contact with members of your own household is allowed ... violations ... can be punished with a fine of up to 25,000 euros. Deliberate spread of Corona threatens a prison sentence of five years" [4]. "Deliberate spread" could probably be anything in non-compliance with Covid mandates.
In Berlin and Hamburg similar plans for facilities are underway. According to mainstream-friendly legal scholars, these camps are "legal" due to emergency powers granted to German authorities during a pandemic [3].
Information pertaining to the camps is limited for obvious reasons, but we do know that on January 18, 2021, it was reported that around 30 people had been forcibly sent to a detention camp in Eisenhüttenstadt, which is located in the state of Brandenburg [5] (see top image). It is unsure if and when the detainees left the camp - and in what physical and psychological condition they were in upon their alleged release.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that no government, least of all the one in Washington, can be trusted with anything. For example, the George W. Bush regime told 935 lies about Iraq between 9/11 and the invasion [6]. The official rationale for the wars has changed over the years, but at one time it was to spread democracy and get revenge for 9/11, not for profit and to increase Israel's clout in the Middle East. We now know that "bringing democracy" required the US-Alliance to cause millions of deaths and dislocations in the Middle East and North Africa [6]. Obama promised peace and an end to wars, but waged war against more than seven nations. In Obama's last year, the US dropped an estimated 26,171 bombs [6, 7].
Considering the crimes and media coverups, we should probably read between the lines and do some thinking for ourselves when faced with the grim proposition of Covid isolation camps. When National Socialist Germany, the Soviet Union, Mao, and Pol Pot decided to systematically exterminate and torture people, they also covered up their intentions with disinformation. With this in mind, do you trust your government? Is your government somehow pure and honest and above board? Don't bet your life on it.
What is the purpose of the Covid camps built throughout the Western World? As a direct result of 9/11 and Covid, many countries have enacted laws granting government the powers to detain people indefinitely, without trial or due process, and vaccinate people against their will. For example, even in small Denmark they have passed a law which gives government the power to forcibly detain citizens, isolate them in a hospital or other "suitable facility," and also "forcibly treat" people who are - or are suspected of - suffering from a disease such as Covid [8]. If people resist, the police are called in. If governments around the globe have passed such laws, it is because they intend to tolerate no dissent.
Germany is, of course, not the only country that is systematically establishing Covid detention camps. In fact, it appears to be taking place in the entirety of the Western world — Canada, New Zealand, and there are the notorious American FEMA camps which are found all over the US. It is difficult to assess whether or not they are also found in Russia and other non-western countries due to language barriers and secrecy, except China, which is well-known for having had concentration camps for years, housing various undesirables who are indoctrinated, or possibly enrolled in China´s alleged organ harvesting program [6, 9, 10]. The Chinese government has labeled the concentration camps "vocational training centers" and claims that the "vocational training" increases job opportunities and combats poverty [11].
In Canada, a spokesperson for Health Minister Patty Hajdu has assured the public that the camps are entirely voluntary to enter, and "the claim that the federal government is preparing to forcibly intern Canadians is patently false [12]." However, victims, including a mother whose son was detained because airline officials didn´t accept his negative Covid-19 test, have come forth expressing how they were forced into isolation [13]. One of them said, "I was escorted by police to a shuttle bus and taken to this hotel, which is fenced off from the public." At the "Canadian Covid containment hotel," he wasn´t allowed to leave his room and guards made sure he could not escape [13]. Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier posed the following questions to the government in October 2020:
"Yesterday, I asked this government if the people of Ontario should prepare for internment camps. In September, the federal government posted a call for expressions of interest for contractors to supply, provide, and manage quarantine isolation camps throughout every province and every territory in Canada. These quarantine isolation camps, however, are not limited to people with COVID, but provide a wide latitude for many people to be detained. Surely, this government is aware of the intentions to build these isolation camps from coast to coast, and my question to the premier is: How many of these camps will be built? And how many people does this government expect to detain?" [14].
Hillier´s questions went unanswered. Afterward, he again tried, "Here's the RFP and in the RFP it uses clear language to express that these camps can be used for a broad spectrum of people, not limited to travelers; indeed, it doesn't even mention international travelers. It's just a broad latitude of people. ... Where will these camps be built? How many people will be detained? And for what reason can people be kept in these isolation camps?" [14]. His questions remain unanswered.
It has also been reported that if New Zealanders refuse to take a Covid test, they will be put into camps [15]. Hoover Institution, Stanford University, senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson has condemned the camps and called them the end of personal freedom. The camps are perplexing, according to Hansen, as Covid has only resulted in 25 deaths on the Island [15]. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forthcoming about the threat with the warning: "You either get your test done and make sure you are cleared, or we will keep you in a facility longer [15]."
It is perhaps significant that as early as February 2020 it was reported that "high-security coronavirus camps are ... dotted around the globe. From the US west coast to a peninsula in northwest England and deep in the heart of Germany ... In Britain, it's a hospital; in the US an air base or six and in Australia it's an island far from home" [16] (see image above).
From another February 2020 article, we learn that the Pentagon was in the process of setting up multiple quarantine camps near airports in Hawaii, Illinois, Texas, California, Georgia, New York, Washington State, Washington DC, New Jersey, and Michigan [17]. At this time, 1107 people had allegedly died worldwide with (not of) Covid-19 [17]. In comparison, tuberculosis killed 1.4 million people in 2019, or about one person every 22 seconds, according to the World Health Organization. Pursuant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they have the "legal authority to detain any person who may have an infectious disease that is specified by Executive Order to be quarantinable" [18].
The consequences of the Covid-deception are far reaching and multifarious, especially in regard to censorship. It is clear that a virtual war has been waged on dissenters and all those who oppose the official Covid narrative. The Establishment has successfully concentrated the vast majority of internet activity to just a few social media platforms (facebook, instagram, twitter), to one video sharing site (youtube), and one search engine (google). Being thoroughly entrenched in the Covid narrative, "Big Tech" companies have successfully eliminated numerous content creators who have questioned Covid and other Establishment narratives. Algorithms direct people to government friendly information, rather than skeptical websites. For example, a simple google search for "vaccine side effects" produces nine results all of which are pro-vaccine. Eight of them are about Covid vaccines and allege "Most side effects are a sign your immune system is responding well to the vaccine" [19].
Bill Gates, who has been called, "a worse danger to health and freedom than Covid," [20] has founded several "fact checking groups" which discredit all information not in line with the official narrative. It is also important to briefly mention that Gates and the Establishment regard science as a tool for social control [6]. Dissenters are demonized. For example, it was widely reported that a "study" had found that "anti-maskers" are likely suffering from a serious personality disorder [21]. Another well-publicized "study" argued that drugs should be added to water supplies to minimize resistance to vaccines, the global warming narrative, and mask mandates [6]. Another "study" argued that "antimask behavior, antivaccine beliefs, conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid, and vocal support by elected officials for unproven therapies" likely emerge due to "neuropsychological impairments" [22]. In other words, scientists and social critics who disagree with official narratives are portrayed as brain damaged.
The war on free speech is ongoing and will not end soon. It is not far-fetched to imagine a scenario in which leading government skeptics are officially found to be "likely infected with an infectious disease" and transported to a camp. Thus far, we have had massive "tech-purges" that deprived people of their platform and income. The second step could be a Stalinist purge, which would be preceded by a heavy campaign of propaganda, turning the people against each other, thus minimizing resistance to the end-goal. During Joseph Stalin's reign of terror, secret police arrested and transported political prisoners, intellectuals, government critics, and many others into camps where they would be tortured, murdered, or worked to death. Like governments today, Stalin's agenda was not inhibited by facts and truth.
Søren Roest Korsgaard is the editor and publisher of The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed! The book is available from Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk, and Barnes & Noble. Korsgaard is also the editor and publisher of US-Imposed Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide.
