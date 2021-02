Behold, the raw beauty of word choice!

Government officials say the camp is needed because facilities for migrant children have had to cut capacity by nearly half because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border has been inching up, with January reporting the highest total — more than 5,700 apprehensions — for that month in recent years.

The media circus has two lexicons that they juggle on a daily basis, using one exclusively for candidates they like and another for those they don't.The terms used for the facilities used to house illegal migrants is one of the best examples of this.And one more from USA Today for good measure:Here's what the WaPo article said But WaPo didn't want to report on that. After all, they already ran a piece in October talking about how those "cages" were built under Obama and Biden, but that Trump's "zero tolerance" policies "had no precedent."Fortunately, a sizable portion of the populace knows they're being spoon fed this purposeful shift:What a clown show.