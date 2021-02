The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, which operates the fact-checking site PolitiFact, published an article on Thursday criticizing users of Birdwatch, Twitter's experimental crowd-sourced fact-checking platform, for failing to identify a tweet by Tim Pool as false.The TIME article claims that these groups "got states to change voting systems and laws" and "successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation."Despite PolitiFact being owned by Poynter, the publication did not divulge their relationship to the organization when citing them.Poynter also criticized the fact-checkers for describing an article linking far-right motivations to investors in GameStop as "misleading" and failing to describe an article claiming Biden is soft on China the same way.The website has previously published an article claiming that journalists should fact-check social media sites because the Chinese government believes them to be threatening.