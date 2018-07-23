Society's Child
Selection bias: More evidence that PolitiFact is merely a Democratic super-pack
IWB
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 00:00 UTC
They routinely rate true statements by Republicans as false.
They also have selection bias. Where they only Fact check true statements from Democrats and ignore the full statement from Democrats.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Sad yet familiar refrain: European politicians are all in bed with the Israeli government, media won't report on Palestine
- Selection bias: More evidence that PolitiFact is merely a Democratic super-pack
- How to spot fake Facebook profiles and protect yourself from hackers and snoopers
- Libya's oil sector unsurprisingly plagued by corruption, blockades and accusations of funding terrorists following Western 'intervention'
- Typhoon Ampil slams Shanghai, China - 190,000 evacuated
- Qatar increases ties with Russia through arms purchases and intelligence sharing
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Inside Wikileaks and working with the publisher that changed the world
- A walk on the wild side: Trump meets Putin at Finland station
- Time to declassify documents relating to Russian collusion, Mr. President!
- SOTT Focus: Grand Deception: The American Deep State's Role in 1990s Raid on Russia
- Questioning the Intelligence
- FISA files: 'Little doubt' FBI, DOJ misled courts in Carter Page probe says Trump
- US/Soros-funded Colombian group blasts Judicial Watch's exposé on ties to violent Marxist guerrillas
- Lavrov: Charges against alleged spy Maria Butina were fabricated, release her
- Unidentified drones attack Russian airbase in Syria two days in a row
- Facebook touts stricter rules but allows CIA-linked Radio Liberty to promote illegal political ads
- Trump should pick a fight with Putin over the failures of Obama, Clapper, Strzok and Brennan? Nonsense
- "Please stop America, you're scaring your children": Trans activism's alienation myth produces victims of American political discourse
- Google attempting to redefine truth through its biased algorithm
- Sad yet familiar refrain: European politicians are all in bed with the Israeli government, media won't report on Palestine
- Libya's oil sector unsurprisingly plagued by corruption, blockades and accusations of funding terrorists following Western 'intervention'
- Qatar increases ties with Russia through arms purchases and intelligence sharing
- Inside Wikileaks and working with the publisher that changed the world
- A walk on the wild side: Trump meets Putin at Finland station
- Time to declassify documents relating to Russian collusion, Mr. President!
- SOTT Focus: Grand Deception: The American Deep State's Role in 1990s Raid on Russia
- Questioning the Intelligence
- FISA files: 'Little doubt' FBI, DOJ misled courts in Carter Page probe says Trump
- US/Soros-funded Colombian group blasts Judicial Watch's exposé on ties to violent Marxist guerrillas
- Lavrov: Charges against alleged spy Maria Butina were fabricated, release her
- Unidentified drones attack Russian airbase in Syria two days in a row
- Trump should pick a fight with Putin over the failures of Obama, Clapper, Strzok and Brennan? Nonsense
- Washington excuses US imperialism with two keywords: 'Justification' and 'plausibility'
- Free lunch or universal basic enslavement?
- Russian Navy adds 3 advanced warships & 49 Kalibr cruise missiles to fleet
- Israeli warplanes carry out airstrike in western Syria - report
- Russiagate: Pure BS, not a fact in sight
- Big surprise: Israel evacuates al-Qaeda's White Helmets from Syria to Jordan - to send to Canada, UK, Germany
- Obama's CIA director Brennen admits to inspiring the FBI's Trump-Russia probe
- Selection bias: More evidence that PolitiFact is merely a Democratic super-pack
- How to spot fake Facebook profiles and protect yourself from hackers and snoopers
- Facebook touts stricter rules but allows CIA-linked Radio Liberty to promote illegal political ads
- "Please stop America, you're scaring your children": Trans activism's alienation myth produces victims of American political discourse
- Google attempting to redefine truth through its biased algorithm
- The issue with reparations: The truth about Black American culture and the racial wealth gap
- Media condemned Roseanne's racism, but now defends James Gunn's 'jokes' about child rape
- Victims, fellow officer expose cop who raped multiple women on duty
- Loose cannon: Runaway artillery gun hits taxi in Canada
- Syrian refugees cling to life on Golan Heights as Assad's net tightens around Israeli-supported militants
- Rampaging tractor leads Denver police on a bizarre slow-speed pursuit
- Ocasio-Cortez reminds us of the worthlessness of economics degrees
- Mosul 1 year after 'liberation': Residents living in rubble, surrounded by dead bodies, ISIS still around
- Horrifying footage of drugged up transgender axe attacker who claims 'demonic possession'
- Over 1,200 corpses discovered in Raqqa mass graves, US still in denial about massive casualties
- How the Deep State costs us all
- Americans are under more threat from US Intel community than anything Putin might be doing
- Radiation in Californian wine 'most likely' from Fukushima
- 'We don't want US in Afghanistan!' Civilians vent anger after family of 14 killed in airstrike
- The Transgender revolution will fail - here's 7 reasons why
- The history of Ukraine as an artificial state
- Nelson Mandela's legacy hijacked by hypocrite Western leaders like Obama
- Stone tools put early hominids in China 2.1 million years ago - 250k earlier than previously thought
- 'She was different': Body of a 'outcast' found at Chernyakhov settlement burial site
- British propaganda rag slanders the royal Romanov family on the 100th anniversary of their execution
- Arctic island's mysterious stone spheres
- Lost ancient temple revealed by Mexico's massive September earthquake
- Multiple ancient sites discovered on land parched by heatwave in UK
- Newly revealed documents: Two US soldiers were committed after reporting overhearing plot to assassinate JFK
- Archaeologists find oldest evidence of bread in Jordan
- Devastation and denial: The academic left and Cambodia
- RT's 'live updates' of the Romanov family on the centenary of their execution
- 2000-year-old mysterious Basel papyri solved
- Did ancient Romans kill off Mediterranean whale species?
- 1,000 year old runes carved on mammoth bone pendant found in Siberia
- Heatwave reveals undiscovered ancient henge in Ireland
- How America walked away from the drug war in Afghanistan
- Conspiracy of silence: How Israel is still covering up the execution without trial of 6 Polish Christians in Tel Aviv in 1948 - and other terrorist atrocities
- Feminism's war against Motherhood
- 'Out of Africa' re-examined after latest discovery in China
- 'Unprecedented': Genetic researchers reverse wrinkles, gray hair and balding in mice
- How viruses cooperate to defeat CRISPR
- Did a rogue star alter our Solar System?
- Weird sound waves discovered in quantum liquids
- Pentagon wants a 'neural interface' that brings mind-controlled tech to troops
- Earth-based telescope takes image of Neptune sharper than Hubble
- New magnetic anomaly map helps reveal Antarctic continent
- Google to string trans-Atlantic undersea cable from France to Virginia
- Stunning side-by-side video of Mars shows how the planet-wide dust storm has transformed the surface of the red planet
- Wildfires make extreme air pollution much worse in northwestern USA
- Trump's memory test publicity could skew results for others
- The silent sun: 3 weeks without sunspots
- GMO 2.0 - The second great food war is underway
- European air giant Airbus unveils solar-powered drone
- Hawaiian telescope detected asteroid over Africa five hours before entering atmosphere
- One of Jupiter's newly discovered moons is an oddity
- Elon Musk and other tech leaders pledge to never build killer robots
- Deep subterranean connection discovered between two active Japanese volcanoes
- Does the discovery of 14,000-year-old toast debunk the Paleo diet?
- Oxygen levels on early Earth rose and fell several times before "Great Oxidation Event"
- Typhoon Ampil slams Shanghai, China - 190,000 evacuated
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Iranian Kurdish region, injures 25
- 1,700 homes damaged by floods in Cambodia
- Hundreds evacuated after floods hit the Tatra Mountains, Slovakia
- Flash floods kill 19 in north and central Vietnam - 13 unaccounted for (Update)
- Aircraft severely damaged after flying through thunderstorm in Siberia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Euphrates/Iraqi farms shut down, Irish potato shortage
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record cold in Australia with huge snowfall and Japan mega-flood update
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Starving shorebirds and unknown stone spheres in the Arctic
- Sweden requests emergency assistance from EU to fight rapidly spreading, uncontrolled wildfires
- Lightning strikes claim 17 lives in a day across Odisha, India
- 12 killed, dozens injured by flash flood in Gansu, China - 6.5 inches of rain in less than 3 hours
- 'Is that Falkor?' Body of rotting shark found on Maine shore
- 'Experts' said Cape Town SA's water crisis was due to climate change, turns out they were wrong
- Earth's surface cooling 'dramatically', creating hurricane threat to US East Coast
- Invasive, predatory 'frankenfish' spotted in Pennsylvania could wreck havoc on environment if allowed to spread
- Saharan dust coupled with extreme heat making for miserable outdoor activities in Texas
- What's killing the wild birds in southern Manitoba?
- 2 children bitten by sharks off Fire Island, New York in rare attacks for the region
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Antarctica's thickening ice mystery
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Ditching nature in favor of fake food
- Is your cellphone giving you cancer? A guide to navigating the messy, frustrating research
- News Flash! Adderall doesn't make people smarter!
- 'Putting conscience before career' - Dr. Bob Sears emerges with full license to practice and no admission of wrongdoing
- 'Sugar Coated' documentary shows how the sugar industry managed to dupe the world
- Behind the numbers: Thousand-fold increase in Autism prevalence since the 1930s
- Breakthrough discovery: Berberine and PQQ help power your body's mitochondrial energy factory
- FCC and States clear the way for next-generation wireless networks - despite heath concerns
- Don't fall for the fake CBD trap
- Poison Papers project: Believing we have a functional EPA is worse than having a non-functional EPA
- Study suggests more Americans are drinking themselves to death
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Wireless Technology: 5G is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
- Chinese Botanical Medicine: Wikipedia claims it is fake, we are certain it is real
- Monsanto on Trial: Toxicologist explains to jury how Monsanto colluded with EPA
- Norovirus outbreak hits several towns in Britain
- Study finds teens glued to their phones at risk for modest rise in ADHD behaviors
- Are WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G, and 5G bad for you? Hold on to your hats...
- Are you addicted to Facebook?
- Eating wheat fuels staphylococcus, clostridium, and klebsiella growth, study suggests
- Is the HPV vaccine causing infertility?
- Why do some folks undercut helpful people?
- Is psychedelics research closer to theology than to science?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: An Introduction to Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning: Explaining Evil and Transforming Chaos
- Emotional reactivity: People who think faster in a bad mood
- Genetic studies uncover potentially two subtypes of neuroticism: 'Depressed affect' and 'worry'
- The first memories of 40% of people are made up, study finds
- Thoughts can change the physical structure of your brain
- Neurotheology: What happens to the brain during spiritual experiences?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Dudes in Distress: The State of Men and Boys in the West
- Several things you don't know about yourself
- Music lessons can improve language skills
- Study shows that people who live in rural areas are happier than those who live in big cities
- More women looking to become 'consecrated virgins'
- 6 ways nice people master conflict
- What is psychological projection and how to discover if someone is using it on you
- Transgenderism: The "desistance myth" is the real myth
- Anticipating a stressful day can harm your memory
- Consciousness: How we're still not much closer to solving the mystery of our minds
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: And Then They Came for the Psychologists: Why SJWs Can't Stand Science
- Marshmallow test shows white middle class children over successive generations are waiting longer
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
Quote of the Day
A will finds a way.
- Orison Swett Marden
Recent Comments
This confirms a similar account I read in 'The Rape of Russia' by F. William Engdhal, mentioning the names of many of familiar US Power Brokers...
Further proof Noriega was not the main objective of the U.S. invasion of Panama is the fact that, for some time previous to the assault, members...
Significant others need to know each other to significant depths. That means much and full disclosure from any beginnings and through the years....
Yet more mental cases demanding reality be warped to suit them because they are the victims.
I get two or three of these a week. All I do is post political facts to counter either side's hubris. Why the hell do random women want to be...
Comment: For PolitiFact and other so-called fact-checkers, 'facts' have been redefined. Such organizations exist to confirm and support establishment views: