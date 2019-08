© Pixabay / rawpixel

It is also clear at this point that around 90% of the mainstream liberal media outlets bought into the hoax and sold it to the American public. And now there is proof that even the far left "fact-checkers" bought into the deep state lies. They were all wrong.In the aftermath of this criminal attempt to remove the sitting United States president it is important to learn from the mistakes that were made.It includes dates, links to original or Wayback articles, Snopes and Politifact rating, etc.67 of the wrong articles come from Sharyl Atkkisson's list , 23 are from Timothy Zebel's book The Fake News Epidemic Here is the workbook table:From our study Snopes had a 4% success rate. They missed 96% of the major fake news Russia-Collusion reports.Politifact did even worse scoring a 3% success rate. They missed 97% of the the anti-Trump Russia-Collusion fake news stories.Note: Here is a copy of the data sheet.