There was so much fraud in Michigan in the 2020 election it is difficult to know where to start. There were late-night ballot dumps in Michigan like other states:
There were vans delivering ballots in the early morning after the election under the Detroit TFC Center where votes were being counted:
The Washington Free Beacon now reports:
The Michigan secretary of state removed 177,000 inactive voters from the state's voter rolls after settling a legal challenge.Michigan certified the election results in November claiming Joe Biden won by 154,000 votes.
The state removed the names from the voter rolls in late January because the voters no longer live in the state or did not respond to the state's inquiries about their addresses, according to a Tuesday district court announcement. The state performed the post-election audit during a legal battle with the Honest Elections Project, an election watchdog.
Michigan's 2020 election was run by crooks. A forensic ballot count of all the ballots in Detroit, if not the entire state, should be performed.