Europe's top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling quickly rejected Wednesday by Russian authorities who are bent on isolating the Kremlin's most prominent foe.The decision by the European Court of Human Rights had demanded that Russia free Navalny immediately and warns that failing to do so would mark a breach of the European human rights convention.Russia's justice minister dismissed the court's demand as "unfounded and unlawful."Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator and President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic,recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.while recuperating in Germany.that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European court has ruled to be unlawful.In its Tuesday's ruling, the ECHR pointed to Rule 39 of its regulations and obliged the Russian government to release Navalny, citing "the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life.""This measure shall apply with immediate effect," the Strasbourg-based court said in a statement.The court noted that Navalny has contested Russian authorities' argument that they had taken sufficient measures to safeguard his life and well-being in custody following the nerve agent attack.In a reflection of its simmering irritation with the European court's verdicts,. Russian authorities might now use that provision to reject the ECHR's ruling.Mikhail Yemelyanov, a deputy head of the legal affairs committee in the Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament, pointed at the constitutional change, noting that it gives Russia the right to ignore the ECHR's ruling, according to the Interfax news agency.Russia has rejected Western criticism of Navalny's arrest and the crackdown on demonstrations as meddling in its internal affairs.A court hearing on Navalny's appeal of his sentence is scheduled for Saturday.featured in a pro-Kremlin videoWith his usual sardonic humor, Navalny compared his conditions at the maximum-security Matrosskaya Tishina prison in Moscow to the isolation of a space traveler."People in uniforms who come to me say only a few formulaic sentences, a light indicating a working video camera is seen on their chests — they look just like androids," he said in remarks posted on Instagram. "And just like in a movie about space travel, the ship's command center communicates with me. A voice from the intercom would say: '3-0-2, get ready for sanitary treatment.' And I would answer: 'OK, just give me 10 minutes to finish my tea.'"