A large winter storm impacted a large portion of the United States over the Valentine's Day holiday and through Monday.The storm impacted areas in Texas-Louisiana-Oklahoma all the way through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, and up through Illinois-Ohio-Indiana. Even areas on the upper east coast all saw snow from this same system.Because of the snow and ice, as of Tuesday morning,Here's a look at some of the highest snowfall reports from February 14-15. Areas near Lake Michigan, like Chicago, Milwaukee, and the northwest corner of Indiana dealt with very impactful lake-effect snow bands that caused some of these high totals.Other totals across the United States include Champaign, Illinois at 8″, Carmel, Indiana (north side of Indianapolis) at 8″, Norman, Oklahoma at 7.5″, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 6″, Texarkana, Texas at 6″, St. Louis, Missouri at 5.5″, Springfield, Missouri & Dayton, Ohio at 5.2″, Memphis, Tennessee & San Antonio, Texas at 5″, Frisco, Texas (north of Dallas) at 4.5″ Cleveland, Ohio at 4″, and Louisville, Kentucky at 3″.You can even head to Houston, Texas where they picked 1.2″ of snow, and Jamaica Beach, near Galveston, picked up a half of inch.The National Weather Service in Indianapolis stated that this was the largest snowfall event to happen in 3 years in the state of Indiana where areas picked up between 8 to 12″ of snow.For many in the path of this system, the cold and snow is not something they see very often or even every year. The National Weather Service called the weather in some cases "unprecedented and expansive."