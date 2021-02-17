© Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics



Decadal dream

Although the

Krestovka sample is from Russia, he suspects the lineage became isolated from other steppe mammoths in North America. The team found that Columbian mammoths trace half their ancestry to the Krestovka mammoth lineage

this is the first evidence for 'hybrid speciation' from ancient DNA

The future of ancient DNA

The million-year-old genome is here. Mammoth teeth preserved in eastern Siberian permafrost have produced the oldest ancient DNA on record, pushing the technology close to — but perhaps not past — its limits.has identified a new kind of mammoth that gave rise to a later North American species. The findings were published in Nature on 17 February"I love the paper. I've been waiting for that paper for, what, eight years now," says Ludovic Orlando, an ancient-DNA specialist at the Centre for Anthropobiology and Genomics of Toulouse in France, who co-led a 2013 effort that sequenced. "I'm pleased to lose this record, because it was a heavy one," he says.Researchers had suspected that ancient DNA could survive beyond one million years, if the right sample could be found.Orlando's team. They estimated that million-year-old remains preserved in the constant cold of permafrost — which slows DNA fragmentation — should also contain DNA fragments of that length. "My only doubt: does such a sample exist?" Orlando says.Love Dalén, an evolutionary geneticist at the Swedish Museum of Natural History (SMNH) in Stockholm, had been dallying with the idea of sequencing very old mammoth remains since he first encountered a collection of them, in 2007., had been excavated by the Russian palaeontologist Andrei Sher.Dalén hoped that DNA from the samples could capture the evolution of woolly mammoths and other species in action, but he was sceptical because of previous bad experiences with much younger remains found in permafrost. "It's not like everything found in the permafrost always works. The vast majority of samples have crap DNA," he says.And indeed, two of the three mammoth molars from Sher's excavations, retrieved from sediments more than than one million years old, contained so little DNA that Dalén says he would have discarded them had they been younger.But thanks to advances in sequencing technology and bioinformatics,(see 'Ancient genomes').Dalén's team found that it belonged to an entirely new lineage., says Orlando. "This is amazing."Hendrik Poinar, an ancient-DNA specialist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, says different mammoth species probably routinely hybridized when glacial expansion brought them together.Even though researchers have long been expecting a million-year-old genome, crossing that threshold is important, says Viviane Slon, a palaeogeneticist at Tel Aviv University in Israel. "There's a difference between what we think is possible and actually showing it."Tom van der Valk, a bioinformatician at the University of Uppsala in Sweden who led the mammoth-tooth work with evolutionary biologists Patrícia Pečnerová and David Díez-del-Molino at the SMNH, hopes that it will encourage other labs. "It is a symbolic barrier that I hope can inspire and motivate other groups that have ideas about really deep-time sequencing."By crossing the million-year threshold, ancient-DNA researchers might be able to access the early histories of other mammals big and small, says Dalén.The mammoth DNA does not represent the oldest biomolecular information from the fossil record.so researchers can use them to glean insights from very old fossils found in places with no permafrost.The chances of finding million-year-old remains of ancient human relatives in the permafrost are very low, researchers say. But Dalén thinks that the right environment, such as a deep cave, could yield samples that old."Finding a hominin in the sort of ideal context for preservation as permafrost would be would be a dream," says Slon.As for the likely age limit of ancient DNA, Dalén says that's easy to determine: "2.6 million years. That's the limit of the permafrost. Before that, it was too warm."