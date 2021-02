© Warner Media via Twitter



The US Centers for Disease Control have reached out to movie-lovers with a montage of classic Hollywood scenes, masking up both heroes and villains.The public service announcement, sponsored by Warner Media and the Ad Council, took iconic moments from popular films like 'The Matrix', 'Casablanca', and 'Lord of the Rings' and slapped masks on the characters. Notably, the list included both heroes and villains, including Pennywise the Dancing Clown, a child-murdering monster from the film adaptation of Stephen King's 'It'.The ad didn't go over very well on social media, where it was dragged as "propaganda" - and tacky propaganda at that.Many excoriated the companies for not warning of the risks of improper mask-wearing, from bad breath to bacterial growth......while others merely complained such spots wasted taxpayer dollars And a few remembered that less than a year ago, the CDC was telling Americans not to wear masks.