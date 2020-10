Those who don't comply with Covid-19 containment measures were found to be more callous, hostile and deceitful.Scientists in Brazil have linked resistance to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask , with antisocial personality traits.Their study was the first of its kind in Latin America and surveyed over 1,500 people aged 18-73.The antisocial profile was linked to higher scores in the personality questions related to "callousness, deceitfulness, hostility, impulsivity, irresponsibility, manipulativeness, and risk-taking", antisocial traits which, the study notes, "are typically present in people diagnosed with Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD)". This group also had lower scores in affective resonance.The empathy pattern profile showed higher scores in affective resonance and lower scores in the traits associated with ASPD.The team who conducted the study said they hoped the findings would help to persuade health officials to do more to educate people and influence their policies.While worldwide protests have taken place surrounding mask wearing, their effectiveness continues to be proven in a growing number of studies.An international report published in The Lancet , which analysed data from 172 studies in 16 countries, found that by wearing a face mask there is just a 3 per cent chance of catching Covid-19.On Tuesday 22 September, Boris Johnson announced new rules on face coverings, increasing the number of places in England where it is mandatory to wear one Several groups are exempt from the new rules, such as children under the age of 11, people with certain physical and mental impairments and in situations where wearing a mask may result in severe distress.You can find out who is exempt from wearing face coverings here