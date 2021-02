41 RECORD LOWS SET IN ALBERTA

the coldest was in Red Deer, which saw its thermometers sink to -43.9C (-47F)

At this moment 94% of Alberta's electricity is being produced by fossil fuels. Wind is at 7.7% of capacity and producing 1.3% of total generation, while solar is at 0.0% of capacity and producing 0.000% of total generation. At the same time we are importing 801 MW or 7.1% pic.twitter.com/IBMERVhfyZ — Reliable AB Energy (@ReliableAB) February 7, 2021

BRITAIN SUFFERS -22.9C (-9.2F)

People queuing in the snow for food at a soup kitchen in Glasgow... in 2021. 😔 The need is REAL and the need is NOW. #freemymeal #noshame #justask #foodbanks #communityfridge #communitystore Source - The London Economic pic.twitter.com/RliV7WDw7u — Free My Meal (@FreeMyMeal) February 11, 2021

Extreme cold has been gripping our planet for the past few months, driving its average temperature down ( UAH ) and the NH snow mass up ( FMI ).Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says 15 new record lows were set in Alberta on Monday alone due to an "unseasonably cold" arctic ridge of high pressure.These are in addition to the 26 new lows set over the weekend.As reported by globalnews.ca , of the 15 communities with new record lows on Monday,Below is a full list of Monday's fallen low temperature records (courtesy of ECCC and globalnews.ca ):New record of -37.5COld record of -32.0C set in 1994Records in this area have been kept since 1939New record of -36.6COld record of -35.8C set in 1994Records in this area have been kept since 1952New record of -40.8COld record of -35.8C set in 1979Records in this area have been kept since 1959New record of -40.9COld record of -35.6C set in 1979Records in this area have been kept since 1966New record of -41.2COld record of -35.5C set in 2017Records in this area have been kept since 1995New record of -33.2COld record of -33.0C set in 1994Records in this area have been kept since 1913New record of -33.8COld record of -32.0C set in 1979Records in this area have been kept since 1977New record of -39.2COld record of -38.9C set in 1979Records in this area have been kept since 1944New record of -40.5COld record of -39.4C set in 1936Records in this area have been kept since 1907New record of -32.4COld record of -31.7C set in 2017Records in this area have been kept since 1994New record of -43.9COld record of -40.6C set in 1936Records in this area have been kept since 1904New record of -39.5COld record of -35.8C set in 2019Records in this area have been kept since 1994New record of -35.7COld record of -35.5C set in 1994Records in this area have been kept since 1947New record of -41.7 COld record of -37.0 C set in 1994Records in this area have been kept since 1918New record of -37.5COld record of -36.0C set in 1994Records in this area have been kept since 1966Alberta's brutal freeze is ongoing.And on Tuesday evening the province set a new all-time record for electricity usage as folks cranked up the heating in their homes.According to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), 11,729 MW of power was used at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, eclipsing the previous all-time record set in January of last year by 31 MW.Across the South, West, East and North East of the UK, snow and ice warnings have been extended into Thursday as February's blast of extreme wintry weather shows no signs of abating.The UK Met Office, who recently declared extreme low temperatures were a thing of the past, registered a low of -22.9C (-9.2F) in Braemar overnight Wednesday - a reading not far off the coldest-ever temperature for the date, which still stands as the -25.6C (-14F) set way back in 1895 (during the Centennial Minimum).The below tweet shows more than 200 people queuing for a soup kitchen in blowing snow — a shocking depiction of both our society AND climate: