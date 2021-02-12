41 RECORD LOWS SET IN ALBERTA
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says 15 new record lows were set in Alberta on Monday alone due to an "unseasonably cold" arctic ridge of high pressure.
These are in addition to the 26 new lows set over the weekend.
As reported by globalnews.ca, of the 15 communities with new record lows on Monday, the coldest was in Red Deer, which saw its thermometers sink to -43.9C (-47F) and bust the city's previous record of -40.6C (-41F), set back in 1936 (solar minimum of cycle 16).
Below is a full list of Monday's fallen low temperature records (courtesy of ECCC and globalnews.ca):
Breton
New record of -37.5C
Old record of -32.0C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Cold Lake
New record of -36.6C
Old record of -35.8C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Edmonton (at the Edmonton International Airport)
New record of -40.8C
Old record of -35.8C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Elk Island National Park
New record of -40.9C
Old record of -35.6C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Hendrickson Creek
New record of -41.2C
Old record of -35.5C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High River
New record of -33.2C
Old record of -33.0C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
New record of -33.8C
Old record of -32.0C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Lac La Biche
New record of -39.2C
Old record of -38.9C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Lacombe
New record of -40.5C
Old record of -39.4C set in 1936
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Milk River
New record of -32.4C
Old record of -31.7C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Red Deer
New record of -43.9C
Old record of -40.6C set in 1936
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Red Earth Creek
New record of -39.5C
Old record of -35.8C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Taber
New record of -35.7C
Old record of -35.5C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Vegreville
New record of -41.7 C
Old record of -37.0 C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Wainwright
New record of -37.5C
Old record of -36.0C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Alberta's brutal freeze is ongoing.
And on Tuesday evening the province set a new all-time record for electricity usage as folks cranked up the heating in their homes.
According to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), 11,729 MW of power was used at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, eclipsing the previous all-time record set in January of last year by 31 MW.
At this moment 94% of Alberta's electricity is being produced by fossil fuels. Wind is at 7.7% of capacity and producing 1.3% of total generation, while solar is at 0.0% of capacity and producing 0.000% of total generation. At the same time we are importing 801 MW or 7.1% pic.twitter.com/IBMERVhfyZ— Reliable AB Energy (@ReliableAB) February 7, 2021
BRITAIN SUFFERS -22.9C (-9.2F)
Across the South, West, East and North East of the UK, snow and ice warnings have been extended into Thursday as February's blast of extreme wintry weather shows no signs of abating.
The UK has just recorded its lowest temperature since 1995 (solar minimum of cycle 22) after the mercury in Scotland plunged to almost -23C (-9.4F).
The UK Met Office, who recently declared extreme low temperatures were a thing of the past, registered a low of -22.9C (-9.2F) in Braemar overnight Wednesday - a reading not far off the coldest-ever temperature for the date, which still stands as the -25.6C (-14F) set way back in 1895 (during the Centennial Minimum).
The below tweet shows more than 200 people queuing for a soup kitchen in blowing snow — a shocking depiction of both our society AND climate:
People queuing in the snow for food at a soup kitchen in Glasgow... in 2021. 😔 The need is REAL and the need is NOW. #freemymeal #noshame #justask #foodbanks #communityfridge #communitystore Source - The London Economic pic.twitter.com/RliV7WDw7u— Free My Meal (@FreeMyMeal) February 11, 2021