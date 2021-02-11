Three Non-Peer-Reviewed Theoretical-Modeling Papers Catapulted Variants into the Spotlight

What Effect Is N501Y Said to Have?

Details of the Three Papers That Underpin the Assertion that N501Y Bolsters Contagiousness

"It is important to remember that our maps define biochemical phenotypes of the RBD, not how these phenotypes relate to viral fitness. There are many complexities in the relationship between biochemical phenotypes of yeast-displayed RBD and viral fitness." Translation: "Just because our biochemistry experiments showed that the presence of N501Y or other changes in the RBD seems to make the RBD bind tighter to the ACE2 receptor, we don't know whether any of these changes make the virus more 'fit'/transmissible."

"The virus already has a 'good enough' ability to bind to ACE2. There's no reason to believe that going beyond that level will make it more pathogenic or transmissible. [And] [b]ut the RBD may be able to tolerate a number of mutations."



A Brief Word About Another Amino-Acid Change in B.1.1.7

"this result should be interpreted with caution. As a limited number of samples with the S-negative profile [i.e., tests that were positive for two of the three portions of the PCR test but not for the third, S-gene, portion] were sequenced, we could not exclude the presence of other S mutations associated with this profile.... Moreover we could not determine whether the deletion affected the primer or other probe-binding region as their coordinates were not available."

