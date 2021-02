Three Non-Peer-Reviewed Theoretical-Modeling Papers Catapulted Variants into the Spotlight

What Effect Is N501Y Said to Have?

Details of the Three Papers That Underpin the Assertion that N501Y Bolsters Contagiousness

"It is important to remember that our maps define biochemical phenotypes of the RBD, not how these phenotypes relate to viral fitness. There are many complexities in the relationship between biochemical phenotypes of yeast-displayed RBD and viral fitness." Translation: "Just because our biochemistry experiments showed that the presence of N501Y or other changes in the RBD seems to make the RBD bind tighter to the ACE2 receptor, we don't know whether any of these changes make the virus more 'fit'/transmissible."

"The virus already has a 'good enough' ability to bind to ACE2. There's no reason to believe that going beyond that level will make it more pathogenic or transmissible. [And] [b]ut the RBD may be able to tolerate a number of mutations."



A Brief Word About Another Amino-Acid Change in B.1.1.7

"this result should be interpreted with caution. As a limited number of samples with the S-negative profile [i.e., tests that were positive for two of the three portions of the PCR test but not for the third, S-gene, portion] were sequenced, we could not exclude the presence of other S mutations associated with this profile.... Moreover we could not determine whether the deletion affected the primer or other probe-binding region as their coordinates were not available."

About the Author:

Rosemary Frei, after obtaining an MSc in molecular biology from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Calgary, she pivoted and became a freelance writer. That led to 22 years as writer and journalist focusing on medicine. She pivoted again in early 2016 to full-time, independent activism and investigative journalism. Her website is RosemaryFrei.ca.

According to what we hear from officials and the mainstream media, the new variants are the most dangerous and unpredictable beings since Osama bin Laden.Everyone needs to stay safe from these invisible but murderously mighty microbes by shunning contact with the unwashed, unmasked and unvaccinated. But is that drastic approach — which is accompanied by severe curtailment of civil liberties and constitutional rights — warranted?It turns out that the case for the variants' contagiousness and dangerousness centres largely onsaid to stem from a mutation in the virus's genes. And, as I'll show in this article,I also have an accompanying nine-minute 'explainer' video.— scientific shorthand for theSpecifically, position 501 lies in the portion of the spike protein that's responsible for the intimate coupling between the virus and cells that lets the virus slip inside and multiply.[Note that any such amino-acid switcheroo is correctlyFor some reason many scientists and scribes who ought to know better are mistakenly calling N501Y and other amino-acid changes 'mutations.' ]A very preliminary study published Dec. 22, 2020, suggested that N501Y also is present in the South African variant named 501Y.V2 . And another very preliminary study, published January 12, 2021, asserted it was also present in the new strain emerging from the Brazilian jungle , dubbed P.1.On top of that, the South African variantAnd scientists are depicting new variants with N501Y on board as spreading very fast. Some say they make herd immunity impossible, so every single person on earth has to be vaccinated. The models also suggest B.1.1.7 is up to 91% deadlier than the regular novel coronavirus.(Yet so far it seems the main basis for officials saying it's more deadly is shown in the minutes of the Jan. 21, 2021 meeting of an influential UK committee called New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group [NERVTAG ]. There, they cite modeling papers which haven't yet been published - which means that until they're published there's no way to check their work.)Public-health officials, politicians and the mainstream media around the world turned their collective headlights on the variants right after the publication ofThe first was a Technical Briefing by Public Health England published Dec. 2 1 (it's the first of an ongoing series of reports on the variant authored by people working at the agency and at other institutions), the second a paper published Dec. 23 by a mathematical-modeling group at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the third a theoretical-modeling manuscript posted Dec. 31 by a large group of UK scientists.- a process called 'peer review.' Nonetheless,by many scientists, politicians, public-health officials and the press. (I reached out for comment to Public Health England, as well as to the first author of the second paper Nicholas Davies, and to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The only reply I received was from a media-relations person at Public Health England; she told me no one was available for an interview.)The UK government has relied on Ferguson's mathematical modeling for many years. This is despite his work turning out to be highly inaccurate time after time . He also supposedly stepped down from his government-advisory role last May after being caught secretly meeting with his married lover during a time when it was illegal to make contact with anyone outside of one's household, thanks in large part to his modelling. But he was quickly restored to positions of influence. In an article and accompanying video coming out next week, I describe the connections and conflicts of interest surrounding Ferguson and the modeling papers' other authors.)In N501Y, the amino acid that's swapped out at position 501 in the spike protein isby scientific convention it'sPosition 501 in the amino-acid sequence sits in the part of the spike protein that protrudes from the surface of the virus. Specifically, it's said to lie in the region of the spike protein that latches or 'binds' to the mechanism that is the gatekeeper for whether the virus can enter the cell. That gate-keeping mechanism is known as theThis region of the spike protein - known as the— binds to the gate keeping mechanism, the ACE2 receptor. When the RBD and the ACE2 receptor bind, the cell membrane, which is the circular barrier between the area outside the cell and the cell contents, opens up and allows the virus to enter.Influential theoreticians have performed mathematical modeling based on this hypothesis. This modeling suggests that this tighter binding allows the virus to enter more easily, and that therefore this makes the virus more transmissible.Yet as far as I've been able to find, there is still no concrete, direct proof of this. And note that epidemiological data cannot be used to definitively detect the effect of an amino-acid in a virus.The main evidence that the top three theoretical-models cite as proof of stronger bonding between the N501Y form of the novel coronavirus and the RBD is from just three scientific manuscripts, and theseIt describe experiments involving involving six rounds of division of the virus in mice.The researchers found a large amount of the virus in the mice lungs right from the first round of division. Based on this, they pronounced the virus to have "enhanced infectivity." However,whether the virus is more transmissible/contagious - that is,They performed 'deep sequencing' and reported that they found the N501Y change in the 'mouse-adapted' virus. Next they did 'structural remodeling' on it and wrote thatAll of this is very different than direct observations of the variant virus's behaviour in mice or humans.The complicated series of molecular-biological manoeuvers in vitro were performed that is hard to follow and understand - there is no 'Methods' section laying out the details and sequence what they did; rather, the researchers' approach to their experiments is scattered across all sections of the paper including in the accompanying Supplementary Material. This is many steps removed from real-life situations.The authors conclude from their manoeuvers thatthat normally occurs in nature. (The idea, it seems, is thatwith the goal of getting the new variant to bind to it rather than to cells, thereby stopping it from gaining entry into cells and reproducing.)bioRχiv is an online-only journal. (It's pronounced 'bioarchive'; that's because the Greek letter χ is pronounced 'kai.' I presume the letter χ is used in the journal's title because the χ2 ['chi-square'] test is a widely used form of statistical analysis in scientific papers.) The journal has tagline 'The Preprint Server for Biology.'bioRχiv focuses entirely on Covid-19-papers andIt has a sister publication medRχiv that also focuses on Covid-19,The Initiative is the creation of Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. Facebook has been among the very active censor s of information including scientific papers that diverge from the official narrative about Covid. third paper was posted on the website of the online journaland then in Cell Like the other two papers, it is extremely removed from direct observation of the virus's behaviour in live animals or humans. In fact,as a basis for performing 'deep mutational scanning' of the novel coronavirus's RBD. That 'platform' is an artificial structure the paper's authors constructed for measuring binding between antibodies and various RBD regions containing an array of mutations.According to this paper, the N501Y amino-acid change results in stronger binding of the virus to the RBD. However, the papers' authors state in the last section of their paper thatAnd note also that one of the authors of the third paper, Allison Greaney, is quoted as saying in an August 2020 article from the Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center where she and several of the other authors work, thatAs another note, the third paper was first published in bioRχiv and then published three months later in the peer-reviewed journal Cell. In Cell the paper is labelled(see image below)(among hundreds of other journals). I couldn't find anything online about what 'Sponsored' means, nor about what or who sponsored this particular paper; and I couldn't find any other papers with this designation. So I emailed Cell's PR manager John Caputo on the evening of Jan. 18 and followed up by leaving him a voicemail message on Jan. 19. I haven't heard back from him.I'll quickly turn to another of the key change said to be present in B.1.1.7.was described in a paper published on the website of medRχiv on November 13, 2020 . (Earlier in this article I mention that medRχiv is creation of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.)That function is detection of the gene that has the genetic code for one of the two main spike proteins on the outer surface of the novel coronavirus.However,On top of that, the paper was not subjected to scrutiny by other scientists (a process known as 'peer review') before it was published.In addition, the Covid diagnoses of— that is, to very frequently give a positive result in people who in fact do not harbour the novel coronavirus at all.The authors of that paper themselves conclude thatWhat's the lesson from all this? That the pronouncements about the dire danger posed by the new variants aren't based on solid science.So follow the golden rules. Read the primary scientific-paper sources. Analyze them and think for yourself. Don't let your reasoning be swept away by the 24-7, fear-filled news cycle.