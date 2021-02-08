Not a word from CNN when Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters called for Republicans to be violently attacked and harassed.

This is CNN.CNN's "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper labeled Trump supporters 'terrorists' and said people who question the 2020 election results must be held accountable.After pushing the 'Trump-Russia collusion' lie for years, CNN is now telling Trump supporters to sit down and shut up about the Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election."If there is no accountability and no attempt by the Republican Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party... This is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism, this will only be the beginning," Jake Tapper said.WATCH:WATCH:Not a word from CNN when a Russian collusion truther and Bernie supporter shot up a baseball field and almost killed GOP Rep. Steve Scalise.