Society's Child
"MAGA terrorism" - CNN's Jake Tapper says Trump supporters who question 2020 election results need to be 'held accountable'
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 16:03 UTC
CNN's "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper labeled Trump supporters 'terrorists' and said people who question the 2020 election results must be held accountable.
After pushing the 'Trump-Russia collusion' lie for years, CNN is now telling Trump supporters to sit down and shut up about the Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election.
"If there is no accountability and no attempt by the Republican Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party... This is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism, this will only be the beginning," Jake Tapper said.
WATCH:
Not a word from Jake Tapper about BLM-Antifa terrorists marching through DC last night chanting, "Burn it down!"
Not a word from CNN when Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters called for Republicans to be violently attacked and harassed.
WATCH:
Not a word from CNN when a Russian collusion truther and Bernie supporter shot up a baseball field and almost killed GOP Rep. Steve Scalise.
Comment: Its because of news coverage like Tapper's (about the Russia Collusion hoax among many other stories) and the Big Lies that media outlets like CNN continue to vomit - that people have been leaving legacy media sources in droves.
And if outright lies and lies of omission aren't bad enough, the vitriol and pathological pronouncements of these talking heads only continue to rile up the already brain-addled, propagandized and massively misinformed public to the point of hysteria.
See also:
- CNN hack Tapper slapped for warning Trump supporters to consider 'what future employers' might see in them: 'McCarthy would be proud'
- CNN airs guide to DEPROGRAM MAGA SUPPORTERS as cult expert claims ENTIRE country needs post-Trump help
- Craven News Network (CNN) will NOT carry Trump's speech live from Texas, calls on 'responsible networks' to CENSOR president
- 'Truly despicable': CNN runs segment comparing Trump to Nazis purging Jews
- Another Biden miracle! CNN covid death counter begins counting backward
- Power-drunk Democrats join CNN in lobbying to ban Fox News from the airwaves
- 'Activist' who stormed Capitol Building, interviewed by CNN, is actually a radical leftist from Utah, threatened to "rip Trump from White House"
- Double Standard: CNN reporters admit they will go easy on the Biden-Harris administration
- WaPo-CNN pundit Zakaria losing it: Projection-laden rant claims Russia 'hacked our minds'
Reader Comments
"If there is no accountability and no attempt by theFTFY...
RepublicanDemocrat Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party... This is not going to be the end of MAGARussia collusion/ Antifa terrorism, this will only be the beginning,"
Now wouldn't that be something concerning disclosure. If it did become a reality, how many requesting FOIA, would receive pages and pages of redacted information, in essence pages and pages of white paper with nothing more than a black imprint.
Re: Capitol Protest.
[Link]
Mike Lindell - Absolute proof
[Link]