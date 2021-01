© Flickr

"We regularly discuss what the Big Tech companies have done to poison the public conversation by providing large platforms to bad-faith actors who lie, mislead, and promote conspiracy theories. But what about TV companies that provide platforms to networks such as Newsmax, One America News — and, yes, Fox News?"

"Moriarty was referring to the fact that Comcast's cable brand, Xfinity, provides a platform to right-wing cable networks that have for weeks been disseminating disinformation about the November election results to audiences of millions."

Democrats and corporate media outlets such as CNN are lobbying for right-leaning news outlets such as Fox News to be pulled from the air following a mob riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter recently called for action in his newsletter , claiming thatSteller wrote:In addition to declaring that these conservative outlets spread "lies," denying that President Donald Trump "lost an honest and fair election,"Stelter said New Jersey state Assemblyman Paul Moriarty texted an executive at Comcast on Thursday questioning the decision of TV providers to host conservative media."What are you going to do???" Moriarty texted. "You feed this garbage, lies and all." Stelter explained:CNN echoed Stelter's call-to-action by re-publishing his newsletter with the same headline on the business portion of its website. "Analysis: TV providers should not escape scrutiny for distributing disinformation," the headline states.The Washington Post also ran multiple columns on Friday that shifted some of the blame for Wednesday's riot on conservative media.one article by Max Boot read.read the headline to another WaPo column These points, echoed on Twitter by columnists, pundits, and other elites intertwined with the corporate media, are eerily similar to the celebration of Facebook and Twitter's censorship of Trump.These cautionary words, however, were not heeded by some who cheered on the big tech companies' efforts to shut down Trump's accounts and even called for further, permanent suspension."Facebook and Twitter Finally Locked Donald Trump's Accounts. Will They Ban Him Permanently?" an article in Time magazine questioned.