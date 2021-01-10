CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter recently called for action in his newsletter, claiming that "dishonest companies that profit off of disinformation and conspiracy theories" such as Fox News need to be de-platformed. Steller wrote:
"We regularly discuss what the Big Tech companies have done to poison the public conversation by providing large platforms to bad-faith actors who lie, mislead, and promote conspiracy theories. But what about TV companies that provide platforms to networks such as Newsmax, One America News — and, yes, Fox News?"In addition to declaring that these conservative outlets spread "lies," denying that President Donald Trump "lost an honest and fair election," Stelter also amplified the concerns of a Democrat politician, who claimed that "Fox and Newsmax, both delivered to my home by your company, are complicit." Stelter said New Jersey state Assemblyman Paul Moriarty texted an executive at Comcast on Thursday questioning the decision of TV providers to host conservative media.
"What are you going to do???" Moriarty texted. "You feed this garbage, lies and all." Stelter explained:
"Moriarty was referring to the fact that Comcast's cable brand, Xfinity, provides a platform to right-wing cable networks that have for weeks been disseminating disinformation about the November election results to audiences of millions."CNN echoed Stelter's call-to-action by re-publishing his newsletter with the same headline on the business portion of its website. "Analysis: TV providers should not escape scrutiny for distributing disinformation," the headline states.
The Washington Post also ran multiple columns on Friday that shifted some of the blame for Wednesday's riot on conservative media.
"This would never have happened if Fox 'News,' OAN, Newsmax, Mark Levin, the Daily Wire and all the rest had not been spreading poisonous lies to allege that the election was stolen," one article by Max Boot read.
"The pro-Trump media world peddled the lies that fueled the Capitol mob. Fox News led the way," read the headline to another WaPo column.
These points, echoed on Twitter by columnists, pundits, and other elites intertwined with the corporate media, are eerily similar to the celebration of Facebook and Twitter's censorship of Trump.
These cautionary words, however, were not heeded by some who cheered on the big tech companies' efforts to shut down Trump's accounts and even called for further, permanent suspension.
"Facebook and Twitter Finally Locked Donald Trump's Accounts. Will They Ban Him Permanently?" an article in Time magazine questioned.
Comment: Claws out, the Left's true colors come unleashed: MSM set the stage with bias, false accusation and outright lies. Social media giants took up the quest for absolute control of information, message and access - and, judging by the above responses, they appear to be succeeding.