The Biden administration is set to announce this week that it will reengage with the much-maligned UN Human Rights Council that former president Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago, US officials said Sunday. The decision reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organisations and agreements.US officials say secretary of state Antony Blinken and a senior US diplomat in Geneva will announce on Monday that Washington will return to the Geneva-based body as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member. The decision is likely to draw criticism from conservative lawmakers and many in the pro-Israel community.One senior US official said the Biden administration believed the council must still reform but that the best way to promote change is to "engage with it in a principled fashion". The official said it can be "an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world" and the US presence intends to "ensure it can live up to that potential".That official and three others familiar with the decision were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly ahead of the announcement, and spoke on condition of anonymity.The UN general assembly makes the final choice in a vote that generally takes place in October every year to fill vacancies in three-year terms at the 47-member-state council.Since taking office last month, President Joe Biden has rejoined both the Paris Agreement and the WHO and has signaled interest in returning to the Iran deal as well as Unesco.