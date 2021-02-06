The snow wall that greets the Robertson Family
© Laurie Robertson
Usually, it's the neighbours that come knocking, however, a huge snow wall has formed outside the front door of this Moray family's home - completely blocking access.

The Robertsons from Glenrinnes have watched as snow crept closer towards their home over the last few days.

And now, after several heavy drifts, the family are now unable to use their front door.

Mum Laurie Robertson took to social media to share images of the entrance to her house completely blocked.

Mrs Robertson said: "We are up one of the back roads so if there is snow, more often than not its drifts if there is any wind.