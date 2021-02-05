© AP/Ted S. Warren

"Without some kind of change I don't believe the United Kingdom will be here in ten years. There's not enough flexibility from the UK government at the moment to secure the future of the nation. Independence is an earthquake whether it happens through a referendum or as the result of a war.



"For me there is a different model that recognises that Wales is a sovereign country and that the United Kingdom is a union of countries that are members of that kingdom voluntarily. Now is it too late to contemplate that situation - is it too late to offer that model to the people of Scotland - that's something that worries. Maybe it is too late."

"What I would like to see, I am not in favour of independence, but I would like to see a much more federal system and a lot more equal in the United Kingdom. The UK government can do whatever it wants, they can avoid the Barnett formula for example, and if they want to give money to Northern Ireland like they did and say to Wales and Scotland 'you're not getting a penny', even though there's a formula to use, they can."

"that enables people to know what's happening and of course to ensure more equality and I don"t favour a United Kingdom that follows the vision of Boris Johnson at the moment, which is more or less England, and parts that are tied into England. That's why I'm saying now that we have to think about new ways forward in order to avoid that."

Since the 2016 referendum on the UK's membership in the European Union and subsequent withdrawal, sentiment within Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland has drifted further towards support for breaking away from the union.The former first minister of Wales has warned that thetold Radio Cymru on Tuesday thatbut added it may already be "too late" to prevent Scotland's withdrawal.He said that while he doesn't support independence, he would not be in favour of a union between England and Wales and that if it came to pass "we would have to think about what's appropriate for the future."in order to prevent an inevitable break-up.He urged for those who believe in a fairer union to to argue its case across the country.He called for a much fairer system​The former first minister's comments follow the publication of a survey commissioned by The Sunday Times in January,it shows that people are doubting the union.The Scottish National Party leadership said it would seek to hold a "legal" referendum if they win a majority in the May Holyrood elections.​Much of the growing independence sentiment has been attributed to the UK's withdrawal from the EU last year.despite the victory of the Leave campaign, largely due to English votes.Polling and increased electoral victories for nationalist parties in the devolved nations since the 2016 referendum has strained the relationship between the union's constituent parts and Westminster.