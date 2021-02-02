The benchmark of what constitutes a "conspiracy theory" has moved so dramatically over the past four years that claims that Joe Biden's inauguration was pre-recorded and that he occupies a film studio rather than the real White House don't grate the way perhaps they would have even a year ago. The mind boggles — but afterall, this is the age of the scamdemic, where large swathes of the western world have been shut down because of a virus with the severity of a common cold that has yet to be isolated (and therefore proven to exist), and which in any case can be effectively targeted by a simple and safe prophylactic such as hydroxychloroquine, which has been maligned in favor of a mass vaccination program with an experimental gene-altering compound that is not technically a vaccine. But let us not argue over semantics in times like these.
A comprehensive overview of data and factual analysis has been provided on this website, but for an overview of global Covid death rates, we must turn to a Russian source, as algorithmic censorship has meant that conglomerated mortalities have been removed from search engines in the west. The global death rates — essentially unchanged over the past several years — demonstrate that the covid scheme is both a casedemic and scamdemic, without substance or utility. Nonetheless, the Biden administration has committed to 600m doses of the mRNA "vaccine" and introduced tougher mandates on mask wearing. The scientific basis of both variables is being increasingly challenged by doctors and advisory bodies from a myriad of countries.
Since Trump was "ousted", the stringency of the PCR testing regime has been loosened to allow for lower positive results and Democrat governors such as New York's Andrew Cuomo have called for restaurants to be re-opened. Immediately following Biden's inauguration, the World Health Organization admitted that PCR tests give false positives, and have changed the guidelines, which will obviously decrease case numbers.
Meanwhile, Biden appears before cameras for about 20 minutes a day and reads from card prompts, even when answering scripted questions from the swooning press pool.
Of the over two-dozen executive orders signed so far by Biden — those listed on the Federal Register, with more on the way — he has reversed the policy to help fight opioid addiction and halted Trump's executive order to slash the price of insulin and EpiPen. Many immigration safeguards will be cancelled and the climate change carbon control dynamic has been revived, where once again dogma is supported by convenient and selective "science". EO 13988 will ensure that female athletes can now be trounced on the sports field by 400lb male gorillas in the name of gender identity equality.
Even Democrat voters are rushing to social media to vent their anger at Biden's initial actions, after he eliminated thousands of American jobs at the Keystone Pipeline and elsewhere, allowed taxpayer dollars to fund abortions abroad, and made the country more reliant on foreign energy.
The Washington Times last week reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had cancelled business in the Chamber in Biden's first week on the job — until February. The Democrats may of course need the time to settle in, or they may be wary of being in Capitol Hill while thousands of soldiers are posted around the perimeter.
There have been sketchy reports that the White House has been in darkness for several days, but this may as yet be a conspiracy theory too far — suggesting that a round-up of arrests has been taking place inside.
The initial footage of Biden signing EOs appeared to show blank pages but that was proven to be due to camera angles and lighting which similarly happened with some of Trump's signings, but when social media pundits began comparing his signatures they were shown to be unalike, as if authored by someone else. If rumors are true that the corporation of America is bankrupt, then he is President, or more like CEO, of a defunct entity. Under those conditions, the signing of Executive Orders would be tantamount to committing fraud and possibly treason.
On The Flipside
golf course a few days ago, where a bystander remarked: "Mr President, thank you for your service, sir." Trump is heard to say on the video: "I haven't finished yet."
Already a mythos is developing around Trump, with alleged "insiders" claiming he has set up a command center at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
The estate was willed to the government in 1973 by Marjorie Merriweather Post, then owner of General Foods, but was returned in 1981 due to the expense of maintaining it. Trump bought it for about $10m in 1985. The property reputedly has three bomb shelters and a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), and has been referred to as the Winter White House.
On January 25th, a statement was released from "The Office of Donald J. Trump" stating that the office of the former president has been formally opened and that the office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances and activities to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism. His former campaign team has also disavowed any affiliation with the newly formed "Patriot Party."
tweeted out her fears over the need to impeach or indict Trump before he runs a shadow government from Mar-a-Lago, and a civil war breaks out, while suggesting the "extreme right" has been pushing for it.
Antifa and BLM, while the Democrats cheered them on, the latter group has officially been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, in yet another upside down move.
Separately, Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, the younger brother of former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, has been designated as the new head of the US Army Pacific forces, which was announced last week by the Department of Defense. This move alone raises questions over Biden's presidential power, or the illusion of it.
Meanwhile, Marjorie Greene, representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, has filed articles of impeachment against Biden. The Independent newspaper described her as "a pro-Trump election fraud conspiracy theorist" who has "ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory". Her process may have about as much chance as the Democrats' impeachment charade against Trump, but one can hope.
In January, the White House released its 1776 Report, a "corrective" to the historical revisionism that has permeated the liberal media, and more controversially American high schools and universities. The liberal ideologists have cast the founding of America as a racist enterprise, and were quick to condemn the report's release. Maegan Vazquez, at CNN, asserted that the "Trump administration issues racist school curriculum report on MLK day." Vazquez asserted that the report was a "rebuttal to schools applying a more accurate history curriculum."
Neither CNN nor The New York Times — which complained that "no professional historians," only "conservative activists, politicians and intellectuals," authored the report — were able to find a single factual mistake in the Trump commission's paper, and made only philosophical digressions and critiques.
Texas delivered a blow to Biden's immigration plan in federal court, under the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said the move would halt the Democrat plan to freeze deportations for 100 days. "Within 6 days of Biden's inauguration, Texas has HALTED his illegal deportation freeze," Paxton tweeted on January 26 "*This* was a seditious left-wing insurrection. And my team and I stopped it."
The Hill on Friday reported that the town of Palm Beach, Florida, was reviewing Trump's residency at Mar-a-Lago. Trump relocated there on January 20, which could be a violation of rules agreed with the town when he applied to convert the private residence into a club in 1993. "Our town attorney is reviewing the agreement and the laws surrounding it," Kirk Blouin, Palm Beach town manager, was quoted as saying.
A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told the Associated Press last month that "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence."
This development, if true, in the wider scheme of events would amount to a mild inconvenience to an operator such as Trump, and further underlines the legal and transparent nature of his "post-presidency" activities — and perhaps also the desperation of some of his detractors.
The bad news continues — at least the appearance of personal jeopardy is being precipitated — as ABC News revealed that Trump's team of five lawyers quit a week before the impeachment hearing. Butch Bowers, a South Carolina lawyer, lead the resignations in part because of disagreements over how to mount Trump's defense, the news site said. The lawyers had wanted to argue over the constitutionality of holding a trial given that Trump is no longer president.
Trump had reputedly asked for a strategy that posited election fraud as the central focus, while the lawyers and some advisers had sought to focus on the constitutionality issue. Trump has already named two new lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr.
The House impeached Trump on January 13 on a single article for "incitement of insurrection" following a protest at the US Capitol building that left one police officer and four other people dead. The incident — which was widely described as an insurrection — took place on January 6 at the time of a Trump rally.
Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump, was reported as saying to ABC News:
"The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly."The Senate trial is billed to begin the week of February 8.
Sun Tzu's admonition to seize the opportunity amid the chaos may ring true at this pivotal juncture. Trump is greatly misunderstood by his enemies, and the public at large, who are accustomed to the empty soundbites of politicians and who have not been to military college. Trump and the loyal generals at his side are quite capable of taking advantage of these seeming setbacks — particularly as the Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks look on with gleeful satisfaction. The generals may be enjoying the irony that the Chinese military sage is informing their plans to defeat communism abroad and on their own shores. Tzu said it best:
"To secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself."Time To Clean House
It seems that some developments are shaping up to have "Biblical" conclusions. The religious fervor engendered by the election results looks set to continue on both sides of the political spectrum, as patience runs out over promised developments to curb corruption and address draconian censorship and economic lockdowns.
Adam and Eve's archetypal quandary in the Garden of Eden looks like child's play when compared with humanity's current malaise over what is Truth and knowledge, and what is deceit and delusion. We could all seek out the forbidden fruit, but Big Tech owns the patent on even that, thanks to Steve Jobs. Instead of looking outward, perhaps the topsy-turvy carnival is forcing us to look inside our hearts and souls for the answers. When you know with all of your heart what you don't want — this shit show, for example — then you are motivated to start entertaining notions of what would be better; a whole lot better would be nice.
President Trump's "personality" activated and enraged many people through the distorted prism of the media, and in doing so encouraged humanity to really question, on one hand, or embrace, on the other, what attributes they want in their leaders. Judging by the current incumbent, we all have more inner work to do, in addition to cleaning up the election process. Someone once said that people get the politicians they deserve. How bad does it need to get before we confront our shadows head on? Maybe Biden is the spectre that will trip the critical mass of the collective into the epiphany that leads to an avalanche of disclosure and return to the values of the original Constitution — where God is the ultimate boss.
More revelations are sure to be coming our way, some of which may be hard to fathom, but when the pendulum swings that hard, it traverses the opposite polarity with equal force. The lesson for our future society might be, moderation in all things — and transparency.
About the Author:
James Fitzgerald is a senior editor and cutting edge journalist who has worked on national news papers for 16 years.
Comment: The author offers quite a good summation and analysis of current events and patterns in the US, emphasizing we clear our thinking to see and evaluate the grand political schemes currently in motion.