In a 2016 Facebook post, Jalina Porter, the newly named deputy spokesperson for the US State Department under the Biden administration wrote that American police posed the largest national security threat, greater than that of ISIS, because they 'killed' Black Americans.According to the The Washington Free Beacon , Porter wrote in the post,The jury of the case wrote, "it is clear to the Jury after intensely studying the video, still photos, and testimony that the windows to the SUV driven by Terrance Crutcher that evening were open and that the Jury believes from said evidence that Terrance Crutcher did in fact reach into the window disobeying the instructions of the police officers on location."At the time of her comments, Porter worked for the Truman National Security Project , a national security and foreign policy think tank which previously employed Hunter Biden. Porter also served as a staff member for Rep. Jerry McNerney, (D-CA).