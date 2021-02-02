Jalina Porter

In a 2016 Facebook post, Jalina Porter, the newly named deputy spokesperson for the US State Department under the Biden administration wrote that American police posed the largest national security threat, greater than that of ISIS, because they ‘killed’ Black Americans.
According to the The Washington Free Beacon, Porter wrote in the post, "The largest threat to US national security are US cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else. If ya'll don't wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct. That's not the world I seek to live in or create for myself and those around me."

Porter, a former staffer of Rep. Cedric Richmond, (D-LA), who is now a White House senior adviser added, "If y'all don't wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct."


Porter's comments appear to have been made following a video being released of Terence Crutcher, who was shot by police in Tulsa, OK. Crutcher, was under the influence of PCP and TCP at the time of the incident according to an autopsy.

The jury of the case wrote, "it is clear to the Jury after intensely studying the video, still photos, and testimony that the windows to the SUV driven by Terrance Crutcher that evening were open and that the Jury believes from said evidence that Terrance Crutcher did in fact reach into the window disobeying the instructions of the police officers on location." The jury added that "any officer put in that situation at that exact moment and regardless of the skin color, gender or size of the suspect, would have performed the same way, which is in accordance with their law enforcement training."

At the time of her comments, Porter worked for the Truman National Security Project, a national security and foreign policy think tank which previously employed Hunter Biden. Porter also served as a staff member for Rep. Jerry McNerney, (D-CA).