© AFP



one restaurant shut down on Friday was serving judges who worked at the nearby appeals court

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned restaurant owners Monday that they risked losing Covid-19 financial aid if they open in defiance of the pandemic shutdown, following calls to protest and serve clients.Angry owners say their livelihoods are at risk since the closures"It's extremely hard for restaurants, economically and in terms of morale," Le Maire told RTL radio."But in no way does that justify not respecting the rules," he said.illicitlyThe Parisien newspaper reported Monday thaton the Île de la Cité, just opposite from the Paris police headquarters.Le Maire said owners caught serving clients would see their Covid solidarity funds suspended for a month, "and if they do it again, they won't get any more at all".Restaurants and other businesses that have been forced to close during the health crisis can receive up to €10,000 ($12,000) a month, or compensation equal to 20 percent of their revenues from 2019, capped at €200,000 per month.But manyLast week, a restaurant owner in the Mediterranean city of Nice was detained for questioning after serving lunch to around 100 people.Christophe Wilson's protest garnered a wave of support on social media, with the hashtag #LiberezChristophe (Free Christophe) trending on Twitter as messages expressed anger at his treatment and the dire financial straits of restaurants.Government spokesman Gabriel Attal