© Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP/Getty Images



I do not know whether the decline of Washington's interest in the Arab world and its problems will be a curse or a blessing. Only time will tell, but it is a fact that we are looking at the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf moving down the Biden administration's list of priorities.this could be the end of America's love affair with the region.There are several reasons for this new reality. Some are linked to the Arab countries, while others have no relation to the Arabs and do not affect them directly.in the region began in the first half of the 20th century, but was really established post-Second World War in connection with two things:US interest increased in the latter part of the century with the emergence of other, no less important, variables:and its military and strategic ambitions;and its influence on the streets; and some elements of the latter turning to violence andSaudi Arabia has been the main US focus for oil in order to keep production and prices under control. Meanwhile, Israel's technical and military hegemony in the region has been ensured, no matter what the cost.Things generally went to plan with Saudi Arabia and Israel, butalong the way, such as thebetween the occupation state and Egypt, and the resultantas well as thethat followed.Ever since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, it has been clear that conflict with the US is inevitable. It is true that there has been no direct war between the two protagonists, but the threat is ever-present. In the meantime, regional proxy conflicts exhaust them both.Washington's relationship with political Islam has passed throughbeginning with the end of the Soviet occupation and theThey had no good reason to stay there other than that their own governments did not want them back. Some did, however, return to their homelands, while others roamed across the region and beyond. Yet others aimed their guns towards the US, their one-time sponsor.As the new millennium approached, new variables were imposed on everyone. Interests changed, as well as animosities and alliances. Oil has declined in importance and value as wells are depleted and Western economies have developed less expensive alternative energy sources.We can expect it to become an essential part of its political and strategic fabric, and soon. America's success in convincing the Arabs that Iran is their true enemy has led to an unprecedented wave of normalisation with the occupation state that will have major regional repercussions.The process is dependent on how Tehran manages its affairs with others. The hostile force in this case is not the Arabs but Israel, which will remain a thorn in Iran's side, inflicting harm whenever and wherever it can.The US has also succeeded in turning political Islam into a local issue for every country. Washington is keen to provide logistical assistance, expertise and advice, with remote supervision as long as "Islamic terrorism" remains local and its victims are not American citizens. However, the fear of "home-grown terrorists" in the US is palpable, even as Middle East-inspired violence wreaks havoc in Europe but has largely failed to cross the Atlantic.As the Middle East star wanes in American eyes, other parts of the world have risen to prominence on the US radar. Russia and Asia, especially China and the Korean Peninsula, have become a headache for military and political officials in Washington.with the exception of North Korea, is thatechoing US conflicts overseas for more than six decades. What's more,The stage forbut not the Chinese mainland.which under President Vladimir Putin has gained the upper hand in its relationship with the US. Moscow even stands accused of interfering in the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.The style, size and complexity of the US conflicts with China and Russia make the Middle East's autocrats look like inexperienced amateurs with no weapons at their disposal other than money and oil. On their own, they are simply not enough.The belief in Washington is that. It is good if things settle down and head towards coexistence, but is bad if hostility grows. The Middle East, meanwhile, has become less important, less dangerous and less enticing for the Americans.This has nothing to do with President Biden or whoever else sits in the White House, which is why it is a mistake to think that his administration will annul the diplomatic legacy left behind by his predecessor. Apart from globalised issues such as trade with Europe and climate change, there is no serious difference between Donald Trump and Biden in their respective perception of China, North Korea and Israel, except in terms of style and form. Trump was motivated by his inflated ego and made everything personal; Biden is calmer, more sober and more inclined to operate within the traditional institutional machine.