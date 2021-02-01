© Mohammed Abed / AFP



The country has long been reluctant to provide vaccines to the occupied territories in Gaza and the West Bank

, who were in the second priority group to get vaccinated, the Israeli High Court of Justice said.The three judges were unanimous in their ruling, pointing out that Ohana acted "without legal authority" as only the health minister had the power to make such a decision. They also insisted that denying vaccines couldn't be used as a punishment for inmates.Justice Menachem Mazuz was the harshest in his explanation of the verdict, saying that the order to postpone vaccination was issued "with blatant lack of authority and illegally, and it is void of all legal validity.", but Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit was still pushing for the High Court to evaluate the minister's behavior.In late December, Ohana, who is Israel's first openly gay minister, faced harsh criticism from human rights groups after saying that the vaccination of Palestinian prisoners will be postponed. The inmates were in the second priority group to receive the injections after the medics, but the order said that shots will be administered to them "in accordance with the progress of vaccinating the general public.", with some 300 of them being infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the NGO, Palestinian Prisoner Society.already getting immunized against the coronavirus.