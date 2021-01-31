chris mathis
An Edmonton pastor may have found out the hard way Thursday night about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau announced Friday morning all returning travellers into the country must go to a government isolation centre where another COVID-19 test will be taken. If a passenger tests negative, they will be allowed to return home for a strictly-enforced another 11 days. Those testing positive will be taken to another government facility for the rest of their 14-day quarantine.

Trudeau said it will cost each traveller about $2,000 for the cost of the test, accommodations and food.

The new rules weren't even announced yet Thursday night, but it appears officials at YYC were ready.

"(My wife Nikki) arrived in Calgary tonight and when she got there she was greeted by a Police Officer and an AHS official," wrote Pastor Chris Mathis on his Facebook page.

"They rejected her results and told her she needed to go immediately to an isolation facility. She was told if she resisted she would be arrested. She called me, and I immediately asked to talk with the officer. I talked with both a police officer and the AHS official, they reiterated what she had said to me. I asked for the address of where she would be, they said they could not give me the location address as it was confidential.

"I asked for their names, again they would not give me any information or their names. I pushed, I questioned, I tried to fight but they said they would arrest her if she resisted. They would not give me any information on where they were taking my wife.

"She was not allowed to get her vehicle from the airport, she was immediately put in a white van surrounded by police escorts and taken to an unknown facility that is under full surveillance and has security at every entrance and exit. You can imagine I am barely keeping myself together wondering what in the world has happened in our country in what seems to be overnight."

Earlier, Trudeau also announced all Canadian airlines had agreed to cancel all the flights to sun and sand destinations until the end of April.

"We all agree that now is just not the time to be flying," Trudeau said.

"By putting in place these tough measures now, we can look forward to a better time when we can all plan those vacations."

All international passenger flights, including from the U.S., will land at the Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal airports.

Global reported the government will be hiring private security firms to help with quarantine checks on returning travellers.