An Edmonton pastor may have found out the hard way Thursday night about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.Trudeau announced Friday morning all returning travellers into the country must go to a government isolation centre where another COVID-19 test will be taken. If a passenger tests negative, they will be allowed to return home for a strictly-enforced another 11 days. Those testing positive will be taken to another government facility for the rest of their 14-day quarantine.The new rules weren't even announced yet Thursday night, but it appears officials at YYC were ready."(My wife Nikki) arrived in Calgary tonight and when she got there she was greeted by a Police Officer and an AHS official," wrote Pastor Chris Mathis on his Facebook page . She was told. She called me, and I immediately asked to talk with the officer. I talked with both a police officer and the AHS official, they reiterated what she had said to me. I asked for the address of where she would be,"I asked for their names, again. I pushed, I questioned, I tried to fight but they said they would arrest her if she resisted. They would not give me any information on where they were taking my wife."She was not allowed to get her vehicle from the airport,. You can imagine I am barely keeping myself together wondering what in the world has happened in our country in what seems to be overnight."Earlier, Trudeau also announced all Canadian airlines had agreed to cancel all the flights to sun and sand destinations until the end of April."We all agree that now is just not the time to be flying," Trudeau said."By putting in place these tough measures now, we can look forward to a better time when we can all plan those vacations."All international passenger flights, including from the U.S., will land at the Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal airports.Global reported the government will be hiring private security firms to help with quarantine checks on returning travellers.