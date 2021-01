© Massimiliano Finzi/Getty Images

"There were arms everywhere," ecologist Drew Harvell told The Atlantic's Ed Yong last year. "It looked like a blast zone."The dismal remains of, were strewn along the entire West Coast of North America, 90 percent in weeks , a loss that saw this once common and abundant species vanish from most of its range in just a few years.This led scientists to suspect some sort of pathogen, like a virus or bacterium, was infecting these stunning sea creatures. However, subsequent studies exonerated the lead viral suspect Now, San Francisco State University marine biologist Citlalli Aquino and colleagues have finally unravelled the mystery, showing something much more complicated was going on.By comparing the types of bacteria within healthy sea stars and those suffering from the wasting disease,Experiments back in the lab confirmed thatRe-analysing tissue samples from the 2013 event, theAquino and team noted"Warmer waters can't have as much oxygen [compared with colder water] just by physics alone," Hewson told Erin Garcia de Jesus at Science News.None of this bodes well for our future on a warming planet.University of Vermont biologist Melissa Pespeni, who was not involved in the study, told Science News this complicated tangle of biological and environmental factors is "a new kind of idea for [disease] transmission."Devastating repercussions from the loss of these precious stars of the sea have already echoed out across entire ecosystems. The sunflower star is a voracious predator with up to 24 arms that span as far as 1 metre (3.3 ft), feeling their way across the seafloor for sea urchins, snails, and other invertebrates to devour."This is a very clear example of a trophic cascade, which is an ecological domino effect triggered by changes at the end of a food chain," said Simon Fraser University marine ecologist Isabelle Côté, who investigated the environmental aftermath last year."It's a stark reminder that everything is connected to everything else."This research was published in Frontiers in Microbiology