All the children locked up at home, instead of at school or playing with their friends. All the small businesses shuttered and American dreams destroyed. All the economic opportunity wasted and plans put on hold. All a political game?Four Democratic governors are doing nothing to allay those growing suspicions with what appears to be the political timing of recent easing of their respective states' unlawful coronavirus lockdown restrictions.Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the most ferocious and vindictive advocates of the lockdowns.The easing of indoor dining regulations in Michigan, as reported by Fox:Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President Justin Winslow said in a statement that Whitmer's order was "overdue news," and thatIn California, Governor Gavin Newsom is receiving criticism for his disjointed vaccine rollout and is under heavy fire for hiding COVID-19 data from the public. The Associated Press reported on Friday:The AP is clearly pressing Newsom to begin the process of lifting the lockdowns, unsurprisingly timed with the beginning of the Biden administration. Even the San Francisco Gate has been pressurin g Newsom since the election.The governor is under a growing recall threat amid demonstrable personal hypocrisy and allegations of scandal due to at least 8 companies tied to Newsom having received millions from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).Then there's New York. The entire state is a complete mess due to Governor Cuomo's lack of leadership. His order to send COVID-infected nursing home residents back to their facilities is, accompanied by, an actual cover-up that the lapdop press refuses to demand answers for. There are other issues that do not need to be dwelt upon here, but suffice to say, NY has been one of the worst-run states in America when it comes to handling the pandemic.This has not stopped Cuomo from publishing a book touting his leadership, called "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."Cuomo blamed the Trump administration for not giving it more vaccines, but as of this week it had only "used up just over one million of the 1.8 million doses the state has been allocated," according to the Daily Mail.There were reports that vaccines were being thrown in the trash , leading to the governor loosening rules for distribution. While Cuomo now wants to 'jump the line' to buy vaccines straight from Pfizer, the company has responded by effectively saying 'not without HHS approval.'The biggest exposure that the mask is coming off of Cuomo is his. As Fox Business reported earlier in January:New York is nonetheless suddenly reopening and back in business. Restaurants just won a lawsuit against Cuomo and can now re-open. Then there is this recent announcement : New York and Illinois just approved youth Sports.Speaking of Illinois, Chicago's mayor Lori Lightfoot (another unmasked hypocrite ) is pressuring the state to re-open.And Illinois relented. Governor Pritzker is. As a local Chicago site reported:Washington D.C., after weeks of drama over the Biden Inauguration, is. That decision also appears convincingly to have been a political one made by Mayor Bowser, despite reports to the contrary. Unsurprisingly, Bower is also a lockdown hypocrite . Now comes the announcement:The Biden Inauguration is over. Let the coronavirus "miracles" begin.