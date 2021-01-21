Comment: There are reports that, those who are able to afford it, are getting around these random travel bans by stopping over in a country that isn't listed and then traveling on to their desired destination.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the curfew, which is largely intended to target new, more infectious variants of the disease, must be approved by parliament, which is set to debate measures against the coronavirus on Thursday.
The flight ban, which Rutte said also will apply to all South American countries, will begin on Saturday. The curfew was expected to take effect this weekend, he said.
"This is a very tough measure, but we are at a crossroads," Rutte said in a televised news conference. "The British variant doesn't leave us with an alternative."
The curfew would allow only people with pressing needs to leave their homes between 8:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. local time, Rutte said.
Comment: If the obvious pattern of countries acting in lockstep continues, then it's likely that this curfew will become further shortened, banning travel outdoors from 6:00pm, as has been the case in France.
Exceptions include medical emergencies, people who need to be outdoors to carry out essential jobs and walking of pets on a leash. Violators can be fined 95 euros ($115).
Comment: Note how walking of pets is prioritized alongside 'medical emergencies', there's apparently no exception for people who may need some fresh air.
The government said it will also require all international travellers arriving by airplane or boat to provide proof of a second negative COVID-19 rapid test, taken just before departure. It had already required a negative test taken within 72 hours of travel.
KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, said that in response to the requirement it will halt 270 weekly long-haul flights and an undetermined number of European flights to the Netherlands from Friday.
"Based on the information we have this will also count for crew members," said KLM spokeswoman Gerrie Brand. "We cannot take the risk that crew members get stuck abroad, so we have decided to halt all long-haul flights."
Schools and non-essential shops have already been shut since mid-December, following the closure of bars and restaurants two months earlier. They will remain shut until at least Feb. 9.
Infections in the Netherlands have decreased steadily in the past three weeks, but health authorities say the new variants will lead to a new surge by next month if social distancing measures are not tightened.
The government currently has a caretaker status, as Rutte last Friday handed his resignation to King Willem-Alexander following a damning report on his cabinet's handling of childcare subsidies.
Rutte has said he will remain to take decisions on COVID-19 policies until a new government is formed after the March 17 elections, seeking broad support for measures from both coalition and opposition parties.
Comment: It's noteworthy that a government that has recently quit is also proposing unprecedented restrictions on the freedoms of its citizens.
