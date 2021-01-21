© REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw



The Dutch government on Wednesday proposed the first nationwide curfew since World War Two and a ban onin its toughest moves yet to limit the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands.Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the curfew, which is largely intended to target new, more infectious variants of the disease,The flight ban, which Rutte said also will apply to all South American countries, will begin on Saturday. The curfew was expected to take effect this weekend, he said."This is a very tough measure, but we are at a crossroads," Rutte said in a televised news conference. "The British variant doesn't leave us with an alternative."local time, Rutte said.The government saidKLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, said that in response to the requirement"Based on the information we have this will also count for crew members," said KLM spokeswoman Gerrie Brand. "We cannot take the risk that crew members get stuck abroad, so we have decided to halt all long-haul flights."Infections in the Netherlands have decreased steadily in the past three weeks, but health authorities say the new variants will lead to a new surge by next month if social distancing measures are not tightened.as Rutte last Friday handed his resignation to King Willem-Alexander following a damning report on his cabinet's handling of childcare subsidies., seeking broad support for measures from both coalition and opposition parties.