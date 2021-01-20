inauguration
© Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Two National Guard members have been relieved of their inauguration security duties over ties to far-right militia groups.
Twelve National Guard members were pulled from inauguration duties for reasons that included alarming social-media posts, it was revealed a day before the most heavily guarded swearing-in the United States has ever seen.

The move came after background checks revealed ties to far-right militia groups or extremist postings in the guardsmen's online histories, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials from the US intelligence community as well as the Army confirmed the precaution to the Associated Press.

No specific plot against incoming Democratic President Joe Biden or others involved in the inauguration was found, the officials said.


The dozen troops involved were relieved of their inauguration duty and sent home, according to the report, though it was not immediately clear if they would face further ramifications.

They were not publicly identified by name, nor were the far-right groups with which some are allegedly affiliated.

Of the 12 members, two were sent home for inappropriate comments or text messages related to the inauguration, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard, told the wire service. One was reported through the chain of command, while the other was outed by an anonymous tipster.

The other 10 were ousted over issues that included possible previous criminal activity, but not directly related to the inauguration, according to the general.

"Much of the information is unrelated to the events taking place at the Capitol or to the concerns that many people have noted on extremism," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told the AP. "These are vetting efforts that identify any questionable behavior in the past or any potential link to questionable behavior, not just related to extremism.


Comment: If these were punishable offenses, why weren't these troops pulled up before?


"We're, out of an abundance of caution, taking action and immediately removing them from the line of duty at the Capitol and the events taking place," he went on to say. "And then we will address them, whether it's through law enforcement if necessary or through their own chain of command."


Comment: Claims of an 'abundance of caution' is an increasingly common excuse used these days, particularly in regard to nationwide lockdowns.


The concerns came to light two days after it was revealed that the FBI was conducting a last-minute review of the approximately 25,000 National Guard members deployed to Washington, DC, for the inauguration — roughly five times the current US military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

The crush of troops has been streaming into DC since supporters of President Trump stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 in a riot that left five people dead.

In other security measures taken in the wake of the deadly invasion, a 7-foot-high, nonscalable fence has been erected around the Capitol, and the crowd capacity for Wednesday's inauguration — already pared down due to the pandemic — has been scaled back further.

Additionally, tourist attractions like the Washington Monument have been temporarily closed to visitors and thirteen DC subway stations have been shuttered.


Comment: If the following map is anything to go by, it would appear that much of the Capitol area is on lockdown:



At least three people have been busted in recent days for entering or attempting to enter the sprawling frozen zone around the Capitol, among them two Virginia men carrying firearms.

Despite the security concerns, Biden has said that he intends to take the oath of office outdoors, in keeping with tradition.