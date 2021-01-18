JiaQi, AKA JaiQi Bao, AKA Jiaqi Wang, AKA Jiaqi Wang Bao, AKA Wang Bao Jiaqi, AKA Qinping Bao, AKA TianTian Bo, was Ye Jianming's US based assistant/advisor. If you don't recall the cast of characters in this Chinese finger puzzle, Ye Jianming, was the chairman of the China Huaxin energy conglomerate and Hunter's and Jim Biden's business partner.
Ye Jianming and his US based staff worked closely with Chinese intelligence which controlled large parts of the strategy, funding, and overseas operations of CEFC and another of the Biden's Chinese joint ventures named Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).
JaiQi Bao profile:
Image 1: The profile of JaiQi Bao. "All I wanted to tell you (Hunter) is that if there is anything I can do to be helpful to you, please just let me know. More than happy to help as a friend going forward." [larger image]
: "...regarding the delivery of your doggie chain and holiday/birthday package. I safe kept your belonging for you as promised. I don't think it is appropriate to drop off to a third party given the risk of miscommunication as happened in the past. How about I will either deliver it to you in person at your convenience or FedEx to a designated address where you can receive it directly?"In another November 2017 letter, she was urgently communicating the concerns and puzzlement of the Chinese authorities back home about the Biden's lack of action in the matter of Patrick Ho.
Patrick Ho, looking for further lessons in conspiracy and Hunter's lost "doggie chain". The "doggie chain" JiaQi is referring to were Hunter's dog tags which he left behind after one of his "enchanted" visits.
Image 4: Thinking of you, Uncle Jim and uncle Joe.. On March 2019, JiaQi, who is fronting Chinese intelligence wrote to Hunter: "Trump is not focusing on the right issue and not using the right approach. His inefficient and ineffective way of doing thing can lead this county onto the wrong path."
Document 1: Focus on priority - A letter outlining the Chinese strategy for Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. JaiQai writes: "Trump advocate's stupid book with exaggeration and fabrication on your business connection with Chinese..." [see full pdf]
and that Hunter, Jim, and Joe Biden were actively colluding in these operations.
America, meet your royal family and new king. May G-d help us all.
