Hizzoner accused President Trump of inciting the mob that rioted on Capitol Hill in violation of provisions barring criminal behavior. Mayor de Blasio told reporters during a virtual morning press conference from City Hall:
"This president has committed an unlawful act, he has disgraced himself, he will no longer profit from his relationship with New York City. It's quite clear the president of the United States committed a criminal act. He directed an insurrection against the United States Capitol. Period. That's criminal, that's treasonous."The Trump Organization operates four major attractions in city parks: Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in The Bronx, the Wollman Rink at the southern part of Central Park, the Lasker Rink at the northern end of Central Park and the famed Central Park Carousel.
City officials also argued that Trump was in violation of the agreement for The Bronx golf course, which also requires that his company remain eligible for hosting major golf tournaments.
The city's top lawyer, Jim Johnson, argued Trump no longer qualified after the PGA recently yanked a contest it slated for the president's Bedminister course.
Records filed with city Comptroller Scott Stringer estimate that the contracts are worth more than $45 million. The pair of rinks accounts for about $36 million. The president owns the Trump Organization, but his sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump run the company.
Eric Trump slammed the city's decision in a statement to ABC News:
"Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio's incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts. The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination and we plan to fight vigorously."The Trump Organization didn't immediately return a message from The Post seeking comment.
Mark Clyman, a Manhattan corporate lawyer at Wilk Auslander LLP, said nixing the contracts might not be clear-cut. "They would need to find grounds for termination," Clyman told The Post Tuesday. He had not seen the contracts.
"The bottom line is if there isn't a clear, delineated way to terminate the agreement by the city, then there is not much you can do. You can't terminate a contract without a right to terminate ... otherwise you would be subject to breach of contract and monetary damages."The announcement comes as the House begins second impeachment proceedings against Trump Wednesday over his alleged role in inciting the violence that left five dead.
De Blasio reached the decision to cancel the contracts just a day after he announced they would be examined and announced it first in Wednesday appearance on the MSNBC program, Morning Joe.
Comment: Trump is being hit tooth and nail from all directions. The Left's propaganda machine must be damned proud of itself.