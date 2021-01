© Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

"This president has committed an unlawful act, he has disgraced himself, he will no longer profit from his relationship with New York City. It's quite clear the president of the United States committed a criminal act. He directed an insurrection against the United States Capitol. Period. That's criminal, that's treasonous."

"Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio's incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts. The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination and we plan to fight vigorously."

"The bottom line is if there isn't a clear, delineated way to terminate the agreement by the city, then there is not much you can do. You can't terminate a contract without a right to terminate ... otherwise you would be subject to breach of contract and monetary damages."

City Hall will yank the Trump Organization's multimillion-dollar contracts to operateMayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.Hizzoner accused President Trump of inciting the mob that rioted on Capitol Hill in violation of provisions barring criminal behavior. Mayor de Blasio told reporters during a virtual morning press conference from City Hall:City officials also argued that Trump was in violation of the agreement for The Bronx golf course, which also requires that his company remain eligible for hosting major golf tournaments.The city's top lawyer, Jim Johnson, argued Trump no longer qualified after the PGA recently yanked a contest it slated for the president's Bedminister course.Eric Trump slammed the city's decision in a statement to ABC News The Trump Organization didn't immediately return a message from The Post seeking comment.Mark Clyman, a Manhattan corporate lawyer at Wilk Auslander LLP, said"They would need to find grounds for termination," Clyman told The Post Tuesday. He had not seen the contracts.The announcement comes as the House begins second impeachment proceedings against Trump Wednesday over his alleged role in inciting the violence that left five dead