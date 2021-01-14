"Too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets - persistent and poisonous inequities and injustice."

Confronted over his condemnation of last week's riot at the US Capitol, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has struggled to excuse his seemingly hypocritical endorsement of less-than-peaceful protest tactics by Black Lives Matter in June.A little over six months ago,"Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful" in the Constitution, the news anchor sneered on air.After last week's unrest at the Capitol, however,calling out "those who stoked these flames" for "feeding lies" and "moving people" to violence.he tweeted in response to commenters stating he and his ideological compatriots "have no shame."Unaware he would be eating those same words just a few months later,Plenty of viewers called him (and his employer) out for playing political favorites with rioters:Many of the biggest cheerleaders for the destructive and violent Black Lives Matter protests over the summer have become the most vocal critics of last week's pro-Trump uprising, though in terms of both lives lost and property damage it scarcely holds a candle to the weeks of fiery riots that the media establishment excused as "mostly peaceful."