A little over six months ago, Cuomo savaged commentators who dared voice their disapproval for the large-scale property destruction and physical attacks perpetrated by groups of Black Lives Matter rioters. "Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful" in the Constitution, the news anchor sneered on air.
After last week's unrest at the Capitol, however, Cuomo - the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo - explicitly condemned the unruly pro-Trump demonstration, calling out "those who stoked these flames" for "feeding lies" and "moving people" to violence.
When social media users attempted to remind Cuomo that he had endorsed the very same behavior quite recently, he only got angrier, insisting that the rioters were "acting on the animus put out by you fringe agitators."
"Shame on you," he tweeted in response to commenters stating he and his ideological compatriots "have no shame."
Unaware he would be eating those same words just a few months later, Cuomo lamented in June:
"Too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets - persistent and poisonous inequities and injustice."Plenty of viewers called him (and his employer) out for playing political favorites with rioters:
But Cuomo just couldn't leave well enough alone, resuming grandstanding over the Capitol riot on Tuesday in an apparent effort to justify his hypocrisy.
Social media users wouldn't let him off the hook, quickly getting under his skin with the use of his hated nickname "Fredo," a reference to the 'stupid brother' from the Godfather films.
Many of the biggest cheerleaders for the destructive and violent Black Lives Matter protests over the summer have become the most vocal critics of last week's pro-Trump uprising, though in terms of both lives lost and property damage it scarcely holds a candle to the weeks of fiery riots that the media establishment excused as "mostly peaceful."