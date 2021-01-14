A Georgia man arrested at the violent Capitol Hill siege in Washington DC last week has died, police confirmed Monday.Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, shot himself dead at his home in Alpharetta on Saturday., the Fulton County Medical Examiner said.Documents obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com show Georgia's wife called 911 on Saturday morning, telling authorities there was 'blood everywhere'. His body was found in the basement of the home they share.Family members on the scene were described by police as 'extremely distressed' in a police report.Officers also removed two semi-automatic SKS rifles from Georgia's home, the department said.According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia had been charged with attempting to 'enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.'At around 7:15pm last Wednesday, on the night of the riots, Georgia was reportedly among a group outside in violation of the District's 6pm curfew that had been put in place earlier that day to stem the chaos wreaked by the pro-Trump mob.When officers gave the group several warnings to disperse, Georgia and his group reportedly refused, according to the documents. They were then placed under arrest as a result.Unlawful entry is a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and fines of up to $1,000.The Alpharetta Police Department has not yet returned a DailyMail.com request seeking further comment.The attack on the US Capitol Wednesday happened as members of Congress met to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.Others from Georgia arrested so far following the riots are Cleveland Meredith, Grant McHoyt Moore, of Buford, and Eric Munchel, of Dunwoody who is known on social media as 'zip tie guy.'Five people also died. One protester, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead as she attempted to climb through a shattered window of a barricaded door near to the chamber. Three protesters died from 'medical emergencies' and one officer, Brian Sicknick, died 'from injuries sustained' while responding to the attack.Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during a struggle, two law enforcement officials said.Two US Capitol Police officer spoke out yesterday about being subjected to vile racial abuse from members of the MAGA mob as they worked to protect the legislature.One officer, a veteran of the department, said he was called the N-word upwards of 15 times, while another described being beaten by insurgents, some of whom were wielding Blue Lives Matter flags.Both of the officers said they encountered out law enforcement officials in the mob, who had flown from all over the country to join in with the rioting.. So I was like, "Well, you gotta be kidding",' one of the officers said.. So far, several officers and at least one police chief are facing potential termination or suspension.