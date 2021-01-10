Newman says,
"Former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) General Michael Flynn says he is 100% sure Trump will be President for the next four years. He said it was a ten out of ten. Flynn knows things we don't know, and Flynn is dealing with the President on a regular basis. . . . The President has to understand that if he walks away, they are never going to leave him alone. . . . It's a dark day for America. There are a lot of people that think the President is considering various options (such as the Insurrection Act).Newman also says,
I get the sense that the Deep State swamp monsters are absolutely freaking out. There are a few reasons why I say this. One is the hysteria of removing the President under the 25th Amendment, and if that fails, then going for an impeachment. Why? If you really believe the guy's gone in two weeks, if he's been defeated and you've got him in checkmate and there is nothing more he can do, why are you so anxious to get him out of there? I think they are worried about massive declassification. . . .
I also think there is something else. Several former Defense Secretaries have written a letter and told the President that he should not invoke the Insurrection Act. Some generals that I was recently on a call with say he must invoke the Insurrection Act. I don't know what he's going to do, and I am not making any predictions, but I do think there are many powerful people in Washington that are terrified of what he might do in the next two weeks."
"If Trump manages to pull it off and stay in, it's still going to be a very, very rough ride. If Biden does get in, it's not going to be a rough ride just for the short term, but it may be the end of our constitutional republic as we have known it. We don't have to speculate about that either. If they just do the things they have said they are going to do, it's the end of America. Say hello to the 'Great Reset.' Say hello to what they call the New World Order. Say goodbye to your liberties. Say goodbye to your religious freedom. Say goodbye to your most basic freedoms, your ability to earn a living, your ability to speak freely, your ability to elect your leaders, your ability to worship God, your ability to defend your family. We are talking about the most basic and God given rights we have taken for granted in America for way too long. They are going to be gone."In short, a second Trump Presidency means freedom and liberty preserved, and a Biden presidency means the end of America.
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with journalist Alex Newman, author of the new book "Deep Sate."
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)
After the Interview:
For a copy of Alex Newman's new book called "Deep State" click here.
Newman also has his own website called LibertySentinel.org. There is lots of free information and articles there.