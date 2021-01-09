© Reuters
The Trump campaign has formally dropped all four election challenges in Georgia. The campaign says that they are voluntarily dismissing the lawsuits after they say they reached a settlement to review election data.
We are promptly voluntarily dismissing the following legal actions as per your request and consideration of the settlement," the letter from Roswell attorney Kurt Hilbert reads.
They added that they look forward to receiving "heretofore withheld Nov. 3, 2020 election data."
However, Georgia Public Broadcast reports
:
"Special assistant attorney general Chris Anulewicz told the court any claims of a settlement agreement were false and Hilbert appeared to violate Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.
"Without notifying Defendants' counsel, Plaintiff and his litigation counsel participated in a phone conference with Defendant Raffensperger on Saturday, January 2, 2020. The participation of counsel for Plaintiff in that call appears to be in violation of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 4.2, as Plaintiff's counsel neither notified litigation counsel for Defendant Raffensperger nor sought nor obtained consent to conduct or participate in a conversation with Defendant Raffensperger."
Seems attorney Jerome Marcus has spun a sudden 180 regarding his withdrawal as lawyer
representing the Trump campaign's lawsuit against Philadelphia County Board of Elections:
Claiming his services were being used "to perpetrate a crime" and that he was being forced to "take action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which [he] has a fundamental disagreement," Marcus argued Trump had weaponized his legal work in order to incite his supporters to violence on Wednesday at the Capitol.
While the lawyer acknowledged Trump's case against the elections authority was "factually based," he argued that it and other cases had been deliberately used to fuel the "wild" protests that ended with the deaths of four people, including a veteran who was shot by police. This from a man who wrote an editorial for the Federalist describing how he'd seen "fraud happen" during the ballot count.
Other ship-jumpers: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, former chief of staff and special envoy to Ireland Mick Mulvaney, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, and Melania Trump's press secretary for Stephanie Grisham are among the many departures that followed Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.
And evidence keeps on coming:
